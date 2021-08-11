aMind Joins Argano to Build Quote-to-Cash Solutions that Make Businesses Run Better

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argano announced today aMind Solutions will join its platform to build omni-channel enabled quote-to-cash solutions that are integral to the digital foundations that make businesses run better.

Headquartered in Alamo, California, go-to Salesforce partner aMind Solutions was founded in 2005 to deliver elegant, mission critical, high transaction throughput configure, price, quote (CPQ) and billing applications across sales, partners, field service and eCommerce channels. The company's highly satisfied and 100 percent referenceable client base has been achieved by their laser focus on customer success.

"Quote to cash success requires aligning the breadth, depth and nuance of platform capabilities with core business processes while meeting expectations of a best-in-class customer experience," said Billy Hunt, President of aMind Solutions. "We take our responsibility as frictionless quote to cash experts and our track record of success seriously, which is a key reason why the fit with Argano's all-star results-oriented culture is excellent."

Argano brings together specialized firms on an integrated platform. This model offers clients access to a unified set of unique business and technology solutions that are core to strong Digital Foundation including:

Enabling sales and services to deliver frictionless customer experiences that optimize revenue.

Architecting integrated logistics and supply chains that are resilient and flexible.

Delivering agile planning systems and analytics that drive a more strategic approach to financial management.

Implementing ERP systems and processes that improve data visibility and integrity across core operations.

Building workforce solutions that enhance employee engagement, productivity and value.

"aMind is a leader in quote-to-cash, successfully delivering multi-channel solutions that stay ahead of, and in fact define the future in a world challenged by accelerating complexity," said Argano Group CEO, and former Co-CEO of PublicisSapient, Chip Register. "High-value solutions require a strong empirical approach to prioritizing features that deliver the greatest business benefit. aMind's expertise deepens Argano's ability to support complex businesses from commerce to cash to close."

Five companies precede aMind Solutions in joining the Argano platform. SCMO2 is a leader in supply chain planning and transformation. Arbela Technologies brings expertise in ERP, CRM and analytics solutions. ArganoKeste is an award-winning technology services firm focused on commerce to cash solutions in the B2B space. ArganoInterRel brings unmatched experience in enterprise performance management (EPM) and business intelligence (BI) software. And, ArganoUV brings world-class design and technology talent to the platform, delivering ground-breaking commerce experiences for some of the world's leading B2C brands.

About Argano

Argano is a next-generation business and technology services provider that builds the Digital Foundations that make businesses run better. Argano is purpose built for the Digital Renaissance, leveraging insight and innovation to help leaders design and implement the complex solutions necessary to not just survive but thrive and improve financial and operational performance. Argano believes a firm's core operating technologies should be enablers of commercial innovation, not a constant source of limitation, and is committed to helping clients think differently about how they deploy and manage people, processes and technology. For more information visit argano.com.

About aMind Solutions

aMind is a business and technology consulting ﬁrm that oﬀers unparalleled quote-to-cash and billing implementation services. aMind's business and technology experts elevate quote-to-cash so Salesforce customers sell faster and smarter across all channels. aMind's full-cycle implementation services take quote-to-cash customers from inception to post-implementation support. The company's team of CPQ pros have successfully completed more than 130 engagements with a 100% referenceable client base achieved by their laser focus on customer satisfaction. For more information visit amindsolutions.com.

