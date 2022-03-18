Amines Market in APAC - 52% of Growth to Originate from China |Driven by Increasing Demand for Pectin in Convenience Foods | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Amines Market in APAC - Scope

The amines market in APAC covers the following areas:

Amines Market in APAC - Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the amines market in APAC is the increasing demand for pectin in convenience foods. Convenience food is commercially prepared food that requires minimum or no further preparation for consumption. This category includes packaged meals, preserved food, and instant food products. This category of food is called convenience food because it is easy to consume, portion-packed, time-saving, and freeze- or thaw-stable and has convenient packaging. With technological advancement in the packaging industry, the range of convenience has also expanded from frozen, chilled, and shelf-stable to portion ability, easily microwaveable, prepared-mixes, and others. Pectin is extensively used in a wide spectrum of convenience foods ranging from dressings and emulsified sauces and marinades to margarine and spreads. Pectin helps in enhancing the spreadability of low-fat margarine. The functional properties of amines are driving its market demand.

However, the lack of availability of raw materials will be a major challenge for the amines market in APAC during the forecast period. Amines are largely manufactured from the peels of apples and citrus fruits such as lemons, limes, and oranges. The supply of pectin, like any agricultural product, has fluctuated at times when weather or pest disease has caused damage, leading to limited crop yields. China's production of apples for the marketing year (MY) 2020-2021 was projected to decrease by around 5% to 40.5 million as compared with around 43 million apple production for MY 2019-2020. This could be attributed to the severe frosts during the apple flowering period in April, which adversely impacted the key apple-producing provinces in northwest China and led to disruptions in the availability of apples for the projected production of pectin in the country.

Amines Market in APAC - Segmentation Analysis

The Amines Market in APAC is segmented by Type (ethanolamine, alkylamine, ethylene amine, and others) and Geography (China, Japan, India, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Rest of APAC).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The amines market in APAC is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on distinguishing their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to compete in the market.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.

Balaji Amines Ltd.

BASF SE

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corp.

Indo Amines Ltd.

Koei Chemical Co. Ltd

Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

NOF Corp.

Volant-Chem Corp.

Amines Market In APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.31 Performing market contribution China at 52% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Balaji Amines Ltd., BASF SE, Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corp., Indo Amines Ltd., Koei Chemical Co. Ltd, Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd., NOF Corp., and Volant-Chem Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*2.1.1 Parent Market

*Exhibit 07: Parent market

*Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis: Specialty chemicals

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Support activities

*2.2.7 Innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 11: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Type

**5.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

* Ethanolamine

Ethanolamine * Alkylamine

Alkylamine *Ethylene amine

*Others

*Exhibit 21: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Type

*Exhibit 22: Comparison by Type

**5.3 Ethanolamine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 23: Ethanolamine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 24: Ethanolamine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Alkylamine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 25: Alkylamine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 26: Alkylamine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Ethylene amine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 27: Ethylene amine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 28: Ethylene amine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 29: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 30: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.7 Market opportunity by Type

*Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by Type

***6 Customer landscape

**6.1 Overview

*Exhibit 32: Customer landscape

***7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*The regions covered in the report are:

* China

* Japan

* India

* South Korea (Republic of Korea)

*Rest of APAC

*Exhibit 33: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 34: Geographic comparison

**7.3 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 35: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 36: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 37: Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 38: Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 39: India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 40: India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 41: South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 42: South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 43: Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 44: Rest of APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.8 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Increasing demand for pectin in convenience foods

*8.1.2 Growing demand for personal care products in APAC

*8.1.3 Accelerating demand for pesticides

*8.1.4 Increasing demand and usage in the construction sector

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Lack of availability of raw materials

*8.2.2 Rising consumption of wood-free products

*8.2.3 Increasing usage of bio-based products for agriculture

*Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry

*8.3.2 Increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities

*8.3.3 Growing prominence of organic food additives

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 49: Industry risks

**9.3 Competitive scenario

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.

*Exhibit 52: Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 53: Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 54: Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.4 Balaji Amines Ltd.

*Exhibit 55: Balaji Amines Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 56: Balaji Amines Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 57: Balaji Amines Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.5 BASF SE

*Exhibit 58: BASF SE - Overview

*Exhibit 59: BASF SE - Business segments

*Exhibit 60: BASF SE - Key news

*Exhibit 61: BASF SE - Key offerings

*Exhibit 62: BASF SE - Segment focus

**10.6 Hexion Inc.

*Exhibit 63: Hexion Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 64: Hexion Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 65: Hexion Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 66: Hexion Inc. - Segment focus

**10.7 Huntsman Corp.

*Exhibit 67: Huntsman Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 68: Huntsman Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 69: Huntsman Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 70: Huntsman Corp. - Segment focus

**10.8 Indo Amines Ltd.

*Exhibit 71: Indo Amines Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 72: Indo Amines Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 73: Indo Amines Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 74: Indo Amines Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.9 Koei Chemical Co. Ltd

*Exhibit 75: Koei Chemical Co. Ltd - Overview

*Exhibit 76: Koei Chemical Co. Ltd - Business segments

*Exhibit 77: Koei Chemical Co. Ltd - Key offerings

*Exhibit 78: Koei Chemical Co. Ltd - Segment focus

**10.10 Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 79: Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 80: Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 81: Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.11 NOF Corp.

*Exhibit 82: NOF Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 84: NOF Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 85: NOF Corp. - Segment focus

**10.12 Volant-Chem Corp.

*Exhibit 86: Volant-Chem Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 87: Volant-Chem Corp. - Product and service

*Exhibit 88: Volant-Chem Corp. - Key offerings

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 ????Market definition

*11.1.2 Objective

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 92: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

