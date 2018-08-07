Amino Mason, makers of natural hair products in their signature stylish mason jar, caters to individuals' hair types

Each Amino Mason product has unique botanical ingredients that are completely safe and effective at getting hair to an ideal look and feel. The Moist line consists of Whip Cream Shampoo, Milk Cream Treatment, Butter Milk Mask Pack, Hair Oil and Night Cream. The Smooth line consists of Whip Cream Shampoo, Fruits Cream Treatment, Oil Cream Mask Pack and Amino Acid Hair Water.

"The Moist line is intended for people with very dry and damaged hair, and the Smooth line for those who are not experiencing such dryness," Sariel Osada, Director at Cosmeist Inc., said. "In addition, if you have thick hair, I suggest going with the Moist line due to its thicker, heavier ingredients as it uses more oil content as opposed to the Smooth line which uses fruit extracts. Thin hair can go with either, but they would generally want to go with the Smooth line."

The Super Amino Acid Complex serves as a base of ingredients from which each Amino Mason product is created. The complex travels deep into the cuticle's third layer to replenish hair with amino acids. This one-of-a-kind formula is a chemical blend of amino acids, Keratin and Platinum.

"Our patented proprietary ingredient, 'Amino Keratin' is made of 16 amino acids and keratin protein that replenish hair with essential amino acids to repair and strengthen hair," Osada said. "The Platinum helps to seal the hydration and amino acids in the hair shaft so you can rest assure in going under the sun, pool, beach and enjoying summer activities without worrying about your hair being damaged."

For more information on Amino Mason's premium line of hair care products, available on www.amazon.com, visit www.aminomason.com

