Amino Mason returns from ECRM® EPPS event In Phoenix, Arizona

Amino Mason's goal is to provide consumers with the right amino acids they need in their hair care products to keep it smooth and free of dirt. Hair is mostly made up of proteins, and proteins are made of amino acids. Therefore, amino acids are vital for hair care.

"Presenting our products to these retail buyers in a closed-door setting was a unique and positive experience," Sariel Osada, Amino Mason US Director, said. "Our products were well-received, and we're excited to see what the new year and the following bring to us!"

EPPS is a branch of the Efficient Retail Marketing Event® that took place at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resorts in Phoenix, Arizona.

"Both the Moist and Smooth version of our Whip Cream shampoo are really popular," Osada added. "They hydrate and cleanse the scalp, which is great for people with skin issues, whether those issues come naturally or stem from using products with synthetic ingredients. Amino Mason only offers safe, natural ingredients that improve health."

Amino Mason products are free of hair-damaging sulfur and mineral oils. Cosmeist Inc. is a producer of Amino Mason, as well as other healthcare and skincare products.

For more information on Amino Mason's premium line of hair care products, now available on amazon, visit www.aminomason.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

