Amino4U Powder, Capsules Ideal for Patients Recovering from Injuries or Operations

Proteins are the building blocks for healing after the skin and tissues have suffered trauma. However, there can be some sort of a dilemma for patients during the recovery phase. A high intake of proteins could overburden the detoxification organs, meaning one might have to make a choice of whether to limit protein intake to avoid burdening those organs, or seek to restore the damaged body parts more quickly. Fortunately, Amino4U helps to eliminate this quandary, while also helping eliminate problems that can arise from other protein sources.

"Because patients who are sick or injured are so often restricted in their movement and thus have reduced caloric intake requirements, excess calories that come in conventional protein supplies are often stored as fat," Sven Rueprich, Amino4U CEO, said. "We've developed a solution to that problem with Amino4U."

Amino4U provides the eight most important amino acids for the body, which allows it to accelerate the reconstruction and regeneration processes needed in the body without stressing the kidney and liver. It is also a 99 percent precursor of protein, and is almost completely calorie free, meaning it makes it possible to give people the protein they need without packing on any weight in the process.

By regularly using Amino4U, these patients can experience a more rapid healing process in the muscles, ligaments, tendons and bones without any burden on some of the organs that might otherwise be overworked with other protein delivery methods.

"We are pleased to be able to offer this solution to patients recovering from injuries and operations in America and around the world," Rueprich said. "All it takes is 23 minutes in the blood for the product to activate, and its effectiveness and simplicity make it a favorite for people in need of quick protein boosts."

