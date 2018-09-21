Amino4U Representatives Return from ECRM® EPPS event in Phoenix, Arizona

The Vitamin, Weight Management and Sports Nutrition EPPS event is held annually, and is one of the top industry trade shows for nutritional companies. At the event, Amino4U had the opportunity to network with major retail buyers in private sessions to present its products. This time, the event was held at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix, from September 30 to October 4.

"We were so thrilled to have the opportunity to bring our products to this year's EPPS event in Arizona," Sven Rueprich, Aminu4U CEO, said. "We knew this would be a crucial opportunity for us to make key industry connections, and we feel very good about the feedback we received about our products."

Amino4U exists to give people a healthy means of consuming proteins without negative additives and without packing in unnecessary calories. The product isn't just for athletes—it's for anyone who needs healthy infusions of protein. Amino4U delivers the optimal composition for the human amino acid pattern, and provides the strongest nutritional value while delivering the lowest amount of polluting nitrogen waste possible. Its effects hit the body after just 23 minutes in the blood.

"We believe that the effectiveness of the products speaks for themselves," Rueprich said. "By getting the word out to retail buyers, we have the chance to significantly expand our sales reach."

EPPS is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands are able to have direct discussions with retailers and other brands about business objectives like product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

For more information on Amino4U and its products, visit www.amino4u.de and follow them on Facebook.

Please direct inquiries to:

Michelle Bizet, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Sveru Sport