Aminoethylethanolamine Market Size Worth $299.7 Million by 2027 | CAGR 4.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aminoethylethanolamine market size is projected to reach USD 299.7 million by 2027 registering a CAGR of 4.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for polyurethane products as well as increasing consumption of chelating agents in detergents and cleaning products are projected to drive the market. Polyurethane is widely utilized across numerous end-use industries, such as automotive, construction, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, packaging and footwear, owing to its inherent advantageous characteristics including high thermal & chemical resistance, durability, and low-cost production.

Key suggestions from the report:

> 99% grade of AEEA accounted for the largest volume share in 2019 and is projected to expand at a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027 on account of its utilization as a dispersant in engine oil and other lubricants

Lubricants application is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.2%, in terms of volume, from 2020 to 2027 due to increasing demand for fuel additives

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 3.9%, in terms of volume, from 2020 to 2027 owing to strong presence of cleaning products manufacturers, lubricant formulators, and textile producers in the region

The major companies are adopting strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions and project expansion, to strengthen their market position

Read 148 page research report with ToC on "Aminoethylethanolamine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Grade (>99%, <99%), By Application (Chelating Agent, Lubricants), By Region (North America, APAC, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aminoethylethanolamine-market

It is one of the highly consumed plastics owing to its favorable physical properties and abrasion resistance. Amino Ethyl Ethanol Amine (AEEA) is used to manufacture polyurethane that is used in the production of spray foams, appliances, building panels, and automotive elastomers. China is a global leader, in terms of polyurethane consumption, owing to rising demand from end-use industries. The presence of a large number of manufacturers coupled with investments in upstream activities is driving the demand. North America and Europe markets are growing steadily owing to slightly sluggish growth in the end-use industries.

Increased efficiency in building materials has generated higher demand for efficient insulating materials to regulate HVAC. PU foams are extremely efficient insulation materials, which lead to greater energy savings. Numerous businesses have realized other intangible benefits of green buildings, such as increased employee productivity, improved employee satisfaction, and their positive impact on company's brand and reputation. These factors are likely to fuel the utilization of AEEA in the manufacturing of polyurethane over the coming years. Furthermore, detergents and household cleaners have exhibited significant growth in the past few years due to factors such as, rising disposable income in emerging economies, which is also driving the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global aminoethylethanolamine market on the basis of grade, application, and region:

Amino Ethyl Ethanol Amine Grade Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2016 - 2027)

>99%



<99%

Amino Ethyl Ethanol Amine Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2016 - 2027)

Chelating Agent



Surfactants



Textile Additives



Fabric Softeners



Lubricants



Others

Amino Ethyl Ethanol Amine Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





The Netherlands



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia





Indonesia





Malaysia





Philippines





Thailand





Vietnam



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Turkey





Egypt





Iran





UAE





Saudi Arabia





South Africa

List of Key Players of Aminoethylethanolamine Market

AkzoNobel



Ashland



Dow Inc.



Huntsman International



TCI Chemicals Ltd.



Tosoh Corporation

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.