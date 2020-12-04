AminoFacts Established to Help Consumers Understand Impacts Dietary Supplement Choices

AminoFacts is founded to encourage greater transparency about the sourcing and processing of amino acids by adopting certification criteria similar to those established in the food industry, enabling consumers to be informed about the dietary and lifestyle impacts of their supplement choices. For example, it is often difficult for consumers to determine whether their amino acid supplements are sourced from plant or animals, and it is almost impossible for them to discern whether manufacturing processes are environmentally sustainable or supportive of humane treatment of animals.

AminoFacts gives consumers a place to learn more about the supplement brands they use.

AminoFacts was established as a response to comprehensive public opinion research in the San Francisco metropolitan area that showed little knowledge, even among active supplement takers, of where amino acids are sourced and how they are made. AminoFacts is dedicated to providing information on the industry's sourcing and manufacturing trends, along with information on leading U.S. brands. The organization's advisors include experts from the food grade amino acids, as well as scientists and leaders within the food and dietary supplement sectors.

"Demand for amino acid supplements is growing because of rising awareness of their importance for maintaining both physical wellness and mental health, but there is not a corresponding awareness of how amino acid supplements are sourced and made," said Mitch Kanter, PhD., an advisory board member for AminoFacts. "We established AminoFacts to give consumers a place to learn more about the supplement brands they use. As, unlike foods, most food grade amino acids do not go through a certification process for practices such as sustainable or organic farming, and clean or all-natural production methods, it can be difficult to rely on product labeling when deciding which supplements to consume."

A Public Unaware Yet Wanting to Know

The San Francisco metro area survey, conducted by the public polling firm E2A Partners, showed low public understanding of amino acids generally. Among the research findings:

Only a third say they know where amino acids are sourced.

Half of those who take supplements regularly are not sure if their amino acids are plant- or animal-based.

88 percent of protein supplement consumers said they are "very interested" or "somewhat interested" in a website with information on supplements and sports nutrition brands.

Only one in four claim to have a high level of knowledge on importance of amino acids.

92 percent would be interested in learning more about sourcing and processing of amino acids from a source like AminoFacts.

Matthew Smith, President of MSmith Marketing and lead researcher for the survey, said: "The data suggests a desire and need for a resource to learn more about sourcing and production processes for amino acid supplements. Of particular interest is how choices impacts one's values around issues including plant-based preferences and environmental impacts."

Aminofacts to be a Clearinghouse

Aminoacids.org is developing a self-certification process for brands who wish to be transparent with their labeling, ingredients and manufacturing processes. The self-certification will track:

Plant vs Animal vs Synthetic sourcing (and specifically which plant and/or animal sources are used)

Organic/sustainable farming

GMO vs. Non-GMO

Natural processes vs. artificial/engineered process.

Animal welfare/Cruelty-free

More information, including a white paper, is available at www.aminofacts.org.

