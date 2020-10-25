Amistad Project: GOP Candidates Win Concessions From Allegheny County, PA On Mailed Ballot Fiasco

"This is an important accomplishment for the people of Allegheny County," said GOP congressional candidate for the 17 th District of Pennsylvania, Sean Parnell. "We are grateful that every vote will be properly counted in this critical election. It's gratifying to be part of a real solution to resolve this ballot fiasco," he concluded.

GOP congressional candidate for the 18th District of Pennsylvania, Luke Negron, said, "We got absolutely everything we sought in our marathon negotiations with Allegheny County. The integrity of every ballot will now be ensured by guaranteeing the integrity of every ballot."

Lead counsel for the GOP candidates, Thomas W. King III, said, "My clients demonstrated true leadership in challenging this mailed ballot problem and pursuing a solution to ensure that every vote will count in Allegheny County."

Adding his praise for the agreement, Phill Kline, the Director of the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society which supported the litigation, said, "The ballots for this year's elections are integral to our fundamental rights as U.S. citizens and their integrity are essential. We applaud the candidates for proposing the solution to ensure that every vote is properly counted and Allegheny County for agreeing to the plan."

The candidates originally filed their complaint on behalf of the citizens of Allegheny County to ensure that their ballots are safeguarded, and their votes are protected following revelations that erroneous ballots were mailed to registered voters with a second round of corrected ballots mailed thereafter.

The agreement includes a detailed plan for ensuring that every vote will count, including counting the corrected ballots for each voter and "counting only those portions of an Initial Ballot for those public offices that the individual voting that Initial Ballot would have been eligible to vote for in the individual's proper election district." Also, "the current practice of maintaining the Initial and Corrected Ballots within separately designated portions of the locked ballot room shall also be maintained."

