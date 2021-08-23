Amistad Project reveals proof of glaring flaw in ballot design for CA recall election

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A California voter is calling attention to a glaring flaw in the design of absentee ballot envelopes being used in the recall election of California Governor Gavin Newsome. As seen in a viral social media video, holes in the envelopes used in Los Angeles County – which have been sent to every registered voter – can expose whether someone voted for or against recalling the embattled governor.

Image of ballot envelope "window"

"When I saw this ballot envelope, I was shocked to see that it could reveal someone's actual vote," said Amy Cox. "Our votes are supposed to be private. If someone can tell how people voted, then anyone who comes into contact with ballots could easily tamper with or discard votes they don't like."

"The American Voter's Alliance is looking into the nonprofits who have given this faulty advice, which could lead to voter intimidation," said Jacqueline Timmer, founder and director of the American Voter's Alliance. "We're also in touch with voters in other counties to see if the same flaw is present elsewhere in the state, and will be demanding explanations from election officials."

The Los Angeles County Clerk claimed in a statement that this is "an established, recommended practice" that has been in use for years, adding in subsequent public comments that the holes are recommended by civic design consultants. Yet, election integrity experts are questioning what appears to be a serious flaw in the design of ballot envelopes, especially in a state that does not require privacy sleeves.

"A voter should never be forced to reveal their vote by negligent design," said Phill Kline, director of The Amistad Project, the nation's leading election integrity watchdog. "Unfortunately, it appears these flaws are pushed by the same group of shadowy nonprofits who dictated election policies that turned government offices into partisan get-out-the-vote centers."

The Amistad Project and the American Voter's Alliance are actively investigating the apparent ballot envelope design flaw. Representatives of both organizations are available for media interviews.

