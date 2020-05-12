Amitech Launches New Suite of Healthcare Automation Solutions

ST. LOUIS, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amitech Solutions, a leading healthcare data, analytics and automation consulting firm, announces the launch of a new suite of robotic process automation solutions for healthcare.

Built on the industry's most reliable and scalable RPA platform, UiPath, the FlintRPA™ solutions suite works to address some of the core, universal processes and challenges in healthcare. Separate solutions for care management (FlintCM™), patient quality and safety audits (FlintPQ™), remittance posting and reconciliation (FlintRP™) and pre-certification processing (FlintRC™), operate together or independently to enable better clinical outcomes, better patient experience and the ability to have everyone working at the top of their credentials.

"Reducing inefficiencies, errors and costs goes a long way in achieving the goals of the healthcare triple aim," said Amitech CEO, Amit Bhagat. "The FlintRPA solutions offer a means to do all of that and more with unparalleled speed, ease and flexibility. We're thrilled to be a part of driving healthcare forward in such a tangible way."

Based on decades of healthcare expertise, each FlintRPA solution is built on a proven framework robust enough to take the bite out of individual implementation but with the flexibility needed to meet the unique requirements of every organization. Early results suggest the potential for millions in annual savings across the enterprise, in addition to direct improvements in patient outcomes.

"FlintCM in particular is incredibly promising for its ability to impact care and outcomes for high-risk patients," said Amitech Vice President of Innovation, Paul Boal. "For these patients, time is of the essence and delays in the transfer of critical information often means they aren't able to get the services they need soon enough for care management programs to have an impact. Real-time access to that information with FlintCM means the right care arrives in time to make a meaningful difference."

The FlintRPA solutions are currently available for wide release. Demos are available upon request.

About Amitech

At Amitech, we believe healthcare can and should be better. With a single-minded focus on value, we combine people, process, culture and technology to drive real and lasting change. We partner with our clients to deliver data, analytics and automation strategies and solutions to make healthcare more proactive, higher quality and less expensive for everyone.

