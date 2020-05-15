Amity Digital to Offer Free Beer at Grand Opening (Not Yet, but Soon…)

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amity Digital – a local website design, development, and marketing firm – recently moved to a new location in Amity Township. Their science fiction-inspired sign can be found posted in front of the yellow A-frame at 300 Benjamin Franklin Hwy East, Douglassville, PA 19518.

However, their plans for the new building -- and the grandest of grand openings -- were altered due to COVID-19. And these plans included a more personal approach to the average professional building – they opted for a gorgeous wooden bar instead of the usual conference table.

Brian and Tiras at their new Bar

When speaking with Brian and Tiras, they were surprisingly upbeat and not at all tipsy. Both were looking forward to opening their doors and hosting one heck of a grand opening (which, incidentally, includes free beer and BBQ).

"We wanted Amity Digital to embrace our hobbies and interests," said Amity Digital Co-Owner and avid homebrewer Brian Welch. It grants us an honesty most businesses struggle to project."

Brian and Tiras want you to come in, sit down at their custom bar, have a craft beer, and discuss your new website or digital marketing strategy. They want to learn about your business, listen to your concerns, and determine the best way to reach your goals in an ever-expanding online marketplace.

They realize COVID-19 is, in their words, "a bummer," but they're completing cosmetic improvements to the new building, and diligently spreading the word regarding their forthcoming grand opening.

"We're sending emails and making phone calls," said Amity Digital Co-Owner Tiras Buck. "We're letting people RSVP so we know who to expect (which tells us how much beer we'll need to buy/brew). As soon as we're allowed to open, we'll let the interested folks know via email."

Who do consumers do business with? Someone they can talk to. Someone they can have a beer with. Someone they trust.

Want to sip something hoppy while discussing your dream website? Want to have a real conversation with two oddly sized fellows who will invest themselves fully into the improvement of your online presence?

Give Brian and Tiras (i.e., Amity Digital) a call. They might stop pouring, but they never stop listening.

Media Contact:

Tiras Buck

215-801-0290

[email protected]

SOURCE Amity Digital