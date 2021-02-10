Amkor Technology Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; HNI to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amkor Technology Inc. (NASD: AMKR) will replace HNI Corp. (NYSE: HNI) in the S&P MidCap 400 and HNI Corp will replace Virtusa Corp. (NASD: VRTU) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, February 16. Baring Private Equity Asia is acquiring Virtusa in a deal that is expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. HNI is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

February 16, 2021

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Amkor Technology

AMKR

Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

HNI

HNI

Industrials

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

HNI

HNI

Industrials

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Virtusa

VRTU

Information Technology

