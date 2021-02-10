Amkor Technology Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; HNI to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amkor Technology Inc. (NASD: AMKR) will replace HNI Corp. (NYSE: HNI) in the S&P MidCap 400 and HNI Corp will replace Virtusa Corp. (NASD: VRTU) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, February 16. Baring Private Equity Asia is acquiring Virtusa in a deal that is expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. HNI is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector February 16, 2021 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Amkor Technology AMKR Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion HNI HNI Industrials

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition HNI HNI Industrials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Virtusa VRTU Information Technology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Related Links

www.spdji.com

