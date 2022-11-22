Amlodipine Besylate Market size to grow by USD 217.26 Million; High blood pressure segment exhibits high growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Amlodipine Besylate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size is projected by USD 217.26 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the amlodipine besylate market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download a Free PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Amlodipine Besylate Market 2022-2026

Amlodipine Besylate Market 2022-2026: Scope

Market trends such as increasing usage of amlodipine besylate in various treatments is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as Side effects on human health may threaten the growth of the market. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas :

Amlodipine Besylate Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

High Blood Pressure



Heart Diseases

High blood pressure is a common problem that can cause damage to the brain, heart, blood vessels, kidneys, and other parts of the body. If not treated, high blood pressure can lead to serious health problems, such as heart attack, heart failure, stroke, kidney failure, and loss of vision. A high blood pressure patient must continue taking amlodipine even if they feel well. High blood pressure is often not noticed until it becomes a problem. It is usually suggested that a person may need to take blood pressure medication for the rest of their life. Amlodipine is used to prevent angina (chest pain), which can be a sign of a heart problem. It may help to increase the ability to exercise and decrease the frequency of angina attacks in patients with high blood pressure.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

39% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The market is growing in this region mainly due to the high incidence of hypertension in the US, which results in the growing consumption of amlodipine besylate. The US is the dominating country in the region and acts as the major revenue generator, followed by Canada. Huge investments in the pharmaceutical business, the existence of pharmaceutical players in the region, a high prevalence rate of heart failure cases, and the enormous economic burden connected with it are all important factors supporting the growth of the regional market. Discover other potential segments and regions in the market. Buy Report

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Amlodipine Besylate Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amsal Chem Pvt. Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., CENTURY PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., MOEHS IBERICA SL, Rakshit Drugs Pvt. Ltd., VPL Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Changzhou Yabang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Apotex Inc., Lupin Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Chartwell Pharmaceuticals LLC, Synthon International Holding BV, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., and Orbion Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

The rising incidence of hypertension will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Get detailed insights on drivers, trends, and challenges in the growth of the market. Download a Free Sample Report

Amlodipine Besylate Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist amlodipine besylate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the amlodipine besylate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the amlodipine besylate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of amlodipine besylate market vendors

Related Reports:

The acute ischemic stroke (AIS) therapeutics market report is a comprehensive research document that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate a market share growth of USD 1,524.49 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.72%. The innovative features and user interfaces are notably driving the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market growth, although factors such as unmet needs for anticoagulant reversal agents may impede the market growth.

report is a comprehensive research document that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate a market share growth of from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.72%. The innovative features and user interfaces are notably driving the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market growth, although factors such as unmet needs for anticoagulant reversal agents may impede the market growth. The bronchiectasis drugs market share is expected to increase by USD 276.16 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.31%. The increasing prevalence of associated risk factors is a key factor driving the global bronchiectasis drugs market growth. The lack of approved drugs for bronchiectasis is the major challenge to the global bronchiectasis drugs market growth.

Amlodipine Besylate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 217.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amsal Chem Pvt. Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., CENTURY PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., MOEHS IBERICA SL, Rakshit Drugs Pvt. Ltd., VPL Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Changzhou Yabang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Apotex Inc., Lupin Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Chartwell Pharmaceuticals LLC, Synthon International Holding BV, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., and Orbion Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 High blood pressure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on High blood pressure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on High blood pressure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on High blood pressure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on High blood pressure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Heart diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Heart diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Heart diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Heart diseases - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Heart diseases - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amsal Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Amsal Chem Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Amsal Chem Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Amsal Chem Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Exhibit 88: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 91: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 CENTURY PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd.

Exhibit 95: CENTURY PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: CENTURY PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: CENTURY PHARMACEUTICALS Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Changzhou Yabang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Changzhou Yabang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Changzhou Yabang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Changzhou Yabang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Cipla Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Cipla Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Cipla Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Cipla Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Cipla Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Cipla Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 MOEHS IBERICA SL

Exhibit 110: MOEHS IBERICA SL - Overview



Exhibit 111: MOEHS IBERICA SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: MOEHS IBERICA SL - Key offerings

10.11 Rakshit Drugs Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Rakshit Drugs Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Rakshit Drugs Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Rakshit Drugs Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 VPL Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: VPL Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: VPL Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: VPL Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

