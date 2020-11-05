Amlogic's Revolutionary A113X SoC Powers New Lenovo™ Smart Clock Essential

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amlogic today announced that its high-performance, low-power and cost-efficient A113X system-on-chip (SoC) is integrated into the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential. The A113X provides neural network-based AI far-field voice support so consumers can seamlessly interact with Google Assistant. With its power-efficient design the A113X optimizes the clock's power consumption, while providing an incredible user experience.

Amlogic has been approved by Google as a trusted system integrator (SI) for Linux-based Google Assistant SoC solutions. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and device makers can take advantage of the pre-certified A113X platform to reduce development time and quickly bring Google Assistant-enabled devices to market. The highly integrated design of the A113X helps brands to further speed up time to market, in addition to reducing the bill of materials costs.

"Amlogic's solutions are in some of the most innovative voice assistant devices on the market, including the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, which leverages our A113X for advanced AI far-field voice processing," said James Xie, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at Amlogic. "Our highly integrated and cost-efficient A113X platform enables OEMs to accelerate the design process and bring to market cutting-edge, differentiated Google Assistant devices at accessible price points."

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential brings consumers Google Assistant features to help them get things done throughout the day, including controlling tens of thousands of smart home IoT devices1. Thanks to the A113X's architecture that is optimized for far-field voice recognition, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential can more accurately decipher voice commands in noisy environments and recognize sounds from further away.2 The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential also provides users with crisp, clear sound supported by the A113X's advanced audio decoder technologies.

"The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential combines a classic clock design with smart home features so consumers can set wake up alarms, play music, check the weather and do much more," said Yao Li, Vice President and General Manager of Smart and Connected Device Business at Lenovo. "We incorporated Amlogic's A113X for its powerful processing capabilities in a low power and cost-efficient platform."

The A113X integrates a powerful 64-bit quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor. It runs complicated far-field voice algorithms including acoustic front end (AFE) and wake word engine (WWE) algorithms and significantly reduces the total BoM cost by eliminating external DSP components. The A113X also has an internal audio loopback circuit for acoustic echo cancellation (AEC) algorithms to simplify PCB design and further reduce BoM cost. The A113X supports 8-channel pulse density modulated (PDM) dual/stereo digital microphone interfaces (DMICs), along with 8-channel (4+4) I2S and 32-channel time-division multiplexed (TDM) interfaces. It also comes with DDR3/3L/4 memory interfaces. Amlogic's robust software development kit (SDK) includes the Linux kernel, BSP, Cast OS, latest GVA Lib with Multiple Room (MR), Cast Readiness Test (CRT) and Assistant Readiness Test (ART) pre-certified.

About Amlogic

Amlogic is a world-leading, fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development and application of high-performance, multimedia system-on-chips (SoC). As a result of our cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, we have actively expanded into new areas including smart vision, wireless connectivity and automotive electronics, ushering in a new era of AIoT. By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, including UHD multimedia processing, artificial intelligence, content security protection, CPU and GPU with advanced process nodes, customers are able to rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with state-of-the-art performance and power consumption. Founded in Silicon Valley, with R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide including Santa Clara, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, Chengdu, Qingdao, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Mumbai, London, Munich, Indianapolis, and Milan.

1 Compatible smart home devices are sold separately.

2 Far-field voice recognition technology on the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is recommended to be used from up to 2.4 m (8 ft) away.

LENOVO is a trademark of Lenovo.

