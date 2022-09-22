Ammunition Market Size to Grow by USD 4.91 billion, BAE Systems Plc and CBC Global Ammunition Among Key Vendors - Technavio

The ammunition market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ammunition market size is expected to grow by USD 4.91 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ammunition Market 2022-2026

Ammunition Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ammunition market report covers the following areas:

Ammunition Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ammunition market, including BAE Systems Plc, CBC Global Ammunition, Denel SOC Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., FN Herstal SA, General Dynamics Corp., Hanwha Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Nammo AS, Nexter group KNDS, Northrop Grumman Corp., Olin Corp., Poonfsan Corp., Rheinmetall AG, RUAG International Holding Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Thales Group, Vista Outdoor Inc., and Remington Arms Co. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

BAE Systems Plc - The company offers ammunition products such as enhanced performance ball, M193 ball, and high-performance ball.

The company offers ammunition products such as enhanced performance ball, M193 ball, and high-performance ball. CBC Global Ammunition - The company offers ammunition product brands such as MEN, MAGTECH, and CBC DEFENSE.

The company offers ammunition product brands such as MEN, MAGTECH, and CBC DEFENSE. Hanwha Corp. - The company offers ammunition products such as 60mm mortar ammunition.

The company offers ammunition products such as 60mm mortar ammunition. Nexter group KNDS - The company offers ammunition products such as 155mm BONUS MkII, 155-105mm SPACIDO, and 155mm LU 211.

The company offers ammunition products such as 155mm BONUS MkII, 155-105mm SPACIDO, and 155mm LU 211. Northrop Grumman Corp. - The company offers ammunition products for artillery and mortar systems, medium-caliber weapons platforms, battle tanks, and individual soldiers.

Ammunition Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Small Caliber



Medium Caliber



Large Caliber

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Ammunition Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as large defense spending. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is the key country for the ammunition market in North America.

Ammunition Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ammunition market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ammunition market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ammunition market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ammunition market vendors

Ammunition Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.57 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, CBC Global Ammunition, Denel SOC Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., FN Herstal SA, General Dynamics Corp., Hanwha Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Nammo AS, Nexter group KNDS, Northrop Grumman Corp., Olin Corp., Poonfsan Corp., Rheinmetall AG, RUAG International Holding Ltd., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Thales Group, Vista Outdoor Inc., and Remington Arms Co. LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Small caliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Small caliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Small caliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Small caliber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Small caliber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Medium caliber- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Medium caliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Medium caliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Medium caliber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Medium caliber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Large caliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Large caliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Large caliber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Large caliber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Large caliber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 78: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BAE Systems Plc

Exhibit 93: BAE Systems Plc - Overview



Exhibit 94: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 95: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus

10.4 CBC Global Ammunition

Exhibit 97: CBC Global Ammunition - Overview



Exhibit 98: CBC Global Ammunition - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: CBC Global Ammunition - Key offerings

10.5 Hanwha Corp.

Exhibit 100: Hanwha Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Hanwha Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Hanwha Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Hanwha Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Nexter group KNDS

Exhibit 104: Nexter group KNDS - Overview



Exhibit 105: Nexter group KNDS - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Nexter group KNDS - Key offerings

10.7 Northrop Grumman Corp.

Exhibit 107: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Olin Corp.

Exhibit 112: Olin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Olin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Olin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Olin Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Remington Arms Co. LLC

Exhibit 116: Remington Arms Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 117: Remington Arms Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Remington Arms Co. LLC - Key offerings

10.10 RUAG International Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 119: RUAG International Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: RUAG International Holding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: RUAG International Holding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: RUAG International Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Thales Group

Exhibit 123: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 124: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Thales Group - Segment focus

10.12 Vista Outdoor Inc.

Exhibit 127: Vista Outdoor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Vista Outdoor Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Vista Outdoor Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Vista Outdoor Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

