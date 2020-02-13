Ammunition Market Size Worth $27.64 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 3.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ammunition market size is expected to reach USD 27.64 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Rising demand for defense equipment in militaries owing to increasing geopolitical tension across the globe is expected to drive the demand for ammunition.

Key suggestions from the report:

Small caliber ammunition emerged as the largest segment in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue over USD 14.51 billion by 2027; majorly due to wide range of applications including assault rifles, handguns, and pistons

Centerfire ammunition accounted for a revenue share of USD 6.82 billion in 2019 and is projected to witness rapid growth over the next eight years; since it is defined as a universal standard in most of the defense forces across the globe

In the application segment, the defense segment emerged as the largest segment in 2019, accounting for approximately 88.5% revenue share in 2019, majorly due to rising ammunition procurement by homeland security forces

The Asia Pacific ammunition market is expected to record an exponential CAGR of 4.8% over the coming years, primarily due to the upgrading of defense forces across countries such as China , India , Australia and Singapore

The U.S. market for ammunition was valued at USD 6.42 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period, mainly due to rising defense expenditure in the economy coupled with intensive training activities conducted by the country's defense forces

The Indian Army is planning to increase the number of artillery and mortar platforms over the next ten years through indigenous development programs and foreign procurement thereby contributing to the demand for ammunition over the forecast period. In addition, rising hostilities in Middle East nations are expected to supplement the regional demand.

Advancements in ammunition technologies, such as the replacement of brass-case bullets using polymer-case bullets are projected to offer notable growth opportunities to the market. The use of polymer material is projected to reduce the weight of ammunition by 40%, while maintaining its impact, thereby making it lighter and consistent as compared to conventional bullets. Rising warlike situations supplemented by heightening geopolitical pressures across the globe is leading to an exponential rise in stockpiling trends in the global ammunition market. This strategy is expected to offer notable cost savings, since the ammunition can be purchased in high volume at cheap prices, thereby posing positive growth trends for the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global ammunition market based on caliber, product, application, and region:

Ammunition Caliber Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Small Caliber



5.56 mm





7.62 mm





7.62 x 51 mm







7.62 x 39 mm







Others





9 mm





9 x 18 mm







9 x 19 mm







Others



Medium Caliber



23 mm





30 mm





Others



Large Caliber



VSHORAD





122 mm





Others



Rockets, Missiles and Other



Tank Ammunition





Artillery Ammunition

Ammunition Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Rimfire



Centerfire

Ammunition Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Civil & Commercial



Sports





Hunting





Self Defense



Defense



Military





Law Enforcement

Ammunition Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia





Turkey





Czech Republic





Poland



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia





Singapore



Central and South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.