AMN Healthcare CEO Susan Salka Joins National Effort for More Women in Business Leadership and Boardrooms

Founded on the belief that gender balance in the boardroom encourages better governance and contributes to stronger all-around corporate governance, the U.S. 30% Club launched in June 2014 with a goal of achieving 30% female directors on S&P 100 boards by 2020. Today, nearly 27% of S&P 100 directors are women, up from about 20% at launch.

"On behalf of AMN Healthcare, I am eager to join with like-minded leaders who are working to bring true diversity and inclusion to the business community," Salka said. "Diversity in leadership and the boardroom benefits everybody –team members, clients, shareholders, supply and service partners, and communities. AMN is committed to diversity, and there's real power when we team up with other businesses that embrace the same goals."

U.S. 30% Club members have achieved an average of 30% women on their boards. The U.S. 30% Club has also launched a number of initiatives focused on strengthening the pipeline of female directors, by contributing directly to the pool of qualified candidates through its Future Female Directors program, engaging in a strategic partnership with the Boardlist and mentoring mid-career level women across industries.

U.S. 30% Club Founding Chairman and Chairman of Bloomberg LP, Peter Grauer welcomes Susan Salka to the U.S. 30% Club and comments: "Companies need to accept greater responsibility for building more diverse workplaces – and that responsibility starts at the top."

First launched in the UK in 2010, the 30% Club now includes chapters in 14 regions, including Australia, Southern Africa, and Turkey. A full list of U.S. 30% Club Members can be found at https://us.30percentclub.org/about/#members.

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive labor analytics, mid-revenue cycle management, credentialing solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

