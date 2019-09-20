AMN Healthcare CEO Susan Salka Receives Women in Business Award from Dallas Business Journal

"It is an honor to be recognized among other women business leaders who are driving ethical and successful businesses in many North Texas industries," Salka said. "At AMN, our success is dependent on the fantastic and hard-working team in Texas and across the nation that we've built through our commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion at all levels of our organization."

From CEOs of smaller and fast-growing businesses to leaders of global companies, the Women in Business awardees represent a range of industries including finance, publishing, transportation, commercial real estate, healthcare, and nonprofits.

Under Salka's leadership, AMN has become known as the innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and is the largest and most diversified healthcare staffing company in the nation. She is an active industry spokesperson in the healthcare and investment community and has been one of the driving forces behind the company's strategic and operational success since joining the company in 1990. Salka is passionate and actively involved in the areas of corporate social responsibility and in diversity, equality, and inclusion. She personally participates in many of the company's local and global community initiatives, including the annual medical and community development mission trip to the impoverished highlands of Guatemala.

