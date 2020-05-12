AMN Healthcare Commitment to Excellence Awards Celebrate Nurses Week 2020

DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurses presented with 2020 Commitment to Excellence Awards by AMN Healthcare exemplify the science and art of nursing through their expertise and compassion in patient care during assignments at healthcare organizations across the nation.

The awards by AMN (NYSE:AMN), the nation's leader in total talent solutions, are presented annually in recognition of Nurses Week (May 6 -12, 2020), which coincides with Florence Nightingale's birthday. This year's theme is Compassion, Expertise, and Trust.

"Nursing is one of the most trusted professions in the world. Their life-saving impact provides patient care that combines excellence in science and compassion. The result is that patients and families put their full faith and trust in nurses every day," said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "Travel nurses are more important than ever today, because they exemplify the very best in nursing while also embracing the willingness to go wherever they are needed. This has been absolutely essential during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The following four outstanding AMN travel nurses were chosen by a committee of AMN clients, clinicians, and recruiters. These nurses show an unwavering commitment to excellence in the nursing profession that goes far beyond their job requirements. The 2020 Nurses Week Commitment to Excellence Awards include four categories: Overall Excellence, Innovation, Compassion, and Passion.

Sunitha Ninan

O'Grady Peyton International

Commitment to Excellence Award Overall Winner

A dedicated and compassionate ICU nurse, Ninan is currently on assignment at a metropolitan medical center in New England. Her knowledge and skills are complemented by a helpful, genuine and approachable attitude, according to her colleagues. In addition to her high-level of skills in the ICU, she also provides very personal attention to patients, helping them to shower, get their nails done, and going outside, if just for a few minutes a day of fresh air and sunshine. One ICU patient said that Ninan made her feel at home, checking back often to make sure she was comfortable and ensuring that her concerns were heard, understood, and validated, following up with the doctor and keeping patients and their families well informed. "She was always accessible and never made us feel like we were imposing. She's just a joy to be around," a patient family member said. An example that showcases her superb care and compassion occurred one day when she was caring for an elderly patient who was nearing the end of her life. Ninan was calm and comforting to the patient and family, making sure that they all understood each intervention and that their questions and concerns were answered.

Ebony Fahie

Onward Healthcare

Commitment to Excellence Award Innovation Winner

According to her colleagues, Fahie approaches every day as an opportunity to learn; her first goal in tackling a challenging issue is to consider changes and improvements to be made for better outcomes. She is very giving and honest and is an exceptionally skilled clinician. "It has been my privilege to work with Ebony Fahie," her recruiter said. "She has a wonderful sense of humor that can lighten the toughest situations, and is incredibly kind and compassionate. It's no surprise to me that Ebony has been asked to renew and return to every assignment she's been on."

Nicole Punch

NursesRx

Commitment to Excellence Award Compassion Winner

Punch goes above and beyond on each shift she works to meet the needs of her patients. She provides an empathetic ear and a shoulder to lean on to all of her patients, a colleague said. "There is no task she will shy away from, and if there is a challenge presented, she will help brainstorm a solution. She is the team member that everyone is thankful to see clock in." Punch's dedication to the profession of nursing is most evident when she is working with students, graduate nurses, and nurse assistants. She shines while encouraging others to be the best version of themselves, another colleague said.

Erin Reeves

American Mobile Healthcare

Commitment to Excellence Award Passion Winner

Reeves has been traveling with American Mobile since May of 2017. She exhibits a positive attitude and provides such skilled care for her patients that she has always been offered an extension at each of her assignments. During a recent assignment, she was involved in a car accident where both she and her friend were hospitalized. Being so concerned with her responsibilities, she returned to work after just one week while seeing a pain management specialist. An exemplary representative of AMN both in culture and skill, Reeves has served on assignment across the country from Seattle to Washington, DC.

