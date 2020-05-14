AMN Healthcare CSR Report Highlights Leadership in Diversity, Equality & Inclusion and Corporate Governance

DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in healthcare total talent services to facilities across the nation, released its 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, which details the company's leadership in diversity, equality, and inclusion, community engagement, and corporate governance.

"Our aspiration at AMN Healthcare is to be the most trusted, innovative, and influential force in helping healthcare organizations provide a quality patient-care experience that is more effective, more innovative, and more human," said Susan Salka, CEO of AMN Healthcare. "Corporate Social Responsibility is fundamental to who we are as a company. We are not only proud of our accomplishments but also inspired by the opportunities ahead, especially considering the changes in healthcare over the next decade."

AMN Healthcare realized annual corporate social responsibility goals alongside financial and business success in 2019. The company supports an unwavering commitment to investing in local, national, and international communities; advancing diversity, equality, and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives; and focusing on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. The AMN Healthcare 2019 CSR Report outlines key accomplishments in how the company delivers holistic value to shareholders and continues to build an ethical and values-focused culture to ensure its long-term, sustainable commitment to business and community investment.

Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion at the Board Level

AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities it serves. In 2019, AMN was recognized for leadership in achieving gender parity in the boardroom. The Women's Forum of New York named AMN a Winning Company in recognition of efforts to achieve gender balance of 20% of more in the boardroom. AMN was also named a Corporate Champion by the Women's Forum of New York for achieving 30% female board representation. As of May 14, 2020, the AMN Board of Directors is 50% women, far above the national average of 23.4% of female-held board seats.

Continued Community Engagement

AMN Healthcare remains deeply committed to local and global communities through expansive community relations programs that include volunteer time off for team members, direct donations to community nonprofits, healthcare scholarships, and active participation in community events. In 2019, AMN reported an increase in community grants, charitable donations, and sponsorships of diversity programs and events, along with nearly 8,000 paid volunteer hours from team members. AMN also received the American Staffing Association (ASA) CARE Award for its innovative partnership with International Esperanza Project to bring medical and community development missions each year to Guatemala. To date, AMN Healthcare and International Esperanza Project have helped more than 20,000 people in that country.

Corporate Governance Leadership

AMN continues to lead the healthcare staffing industry on corporate governance issues that focus on holistic shareholder value. In 2019, the organization launched two important initiatives: Human Rights Policy and Vendor Code of Conduct. These policies detail AMN Healthcare expectations of team members, clients, and vendors to uphold the highest legal, regulatory, and ethical standards as well as support a shared commitment to equal rights and fair treatment for all.

Download the AMN Healthcare Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2019 and learn more about the company's programs at www.amnhealthcare.com/corporate-social-responsibility.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com

