AMN Healthcare Names Marilyn McCullough as SVP of Client Marketing

DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in workforce solutions and healthcare staffing services, announced today that Marilyn McCullough has joined the company as SVP of Client Marketing.

McCullough will further develop and lead AMN's integrated enterprise-wide marketing team responsible for our overall client experience, including new client education, client retention and growth, brand architecture management, insights and thought leadership development, and external communication. In addition, she is responsible for internal communication.

"We are thrilled to have a marketing professional of Marilyn's caliber and experience joining our executive team," said Dan White, President of Strategic Workforce Solutions for AMN Healthcare. "Marilyn is the inspirational marketing leader we need to drive the strategic transformation of our marketing team as AMN continues to redefine excellence as the leading workforce partner to healthcare organizations and to expand the nation's most comprehensive portfolio of healthcare workforce solutions."

McCullough comes to AMN from Anthem, where she worked since 2005, including the last ten years as Vice President, Commercial and Specialty Business Marketing. Prior to Anthem, her experience included over a decade in successive marketing executive roles at Transamerica Life Companies.

McCullough has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from University of Nebraska. She will be based in the Dallas AMN office.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive labor analytics, mid-revenue cycle management, credentialing solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

