AMN Healthcare Scores in Top Percentage of Human Rights Campaign Corporate Rating on LGBTQ Workplace Equality

DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in workforce solutions and healthcare staffing services, received a score of 90 out of 100 in the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices relating to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

AMN's score reflects a commitment to LGBTQ workplace equality, with respect to tangible policies, benefits, and practices.

"Equality in the workplace is vital to our team members and to the success of our company," said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "AMN has an active strategy to enhance equality, diversity and inclusion, and we seek to evolve our strategy based on our success metrics. We are convinced that we can all achieve our personal and professional goals only when we capitalize on our differing backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives, and when we embrace equality in our workforce, workplace and marketplace."

The 2019 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

"The top-scoring companies on this year's CEI are not only establishing policies that affirm and include employees here in the United States, they are applying these policies to their global operations and impacting millions of people beyond our shores," said HRC President Chad Griffin. "Many of these companies have also become vocal advocates for equality in the public square. Time and again, leading American businesses have shown that protecting their employees and customers from discrimination isn't just the right thing to do -- it's also good for business."

For more information on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

