Amneal Announces 10-Year Licensing and Supply Agreement with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for Levothyroxine

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE : AMRX ), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced a 10-year license and supply agreement for Levothyroxine sodium tablets with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (JSP), a New York-based pharmaceutical manufacturer of prescription tablet and capsule formulations. The agreement is effective March 22, 2019.

"Levothyroxine is one of the most compelling generic product markets in the United States today," said Rob Stewart, President and CEO of Amneal. "With more than 120 million prescriptions per year, Levothyroxine is the most prescribed drug in the United States, and we see exciting opportunities to grow market share, given the evolving market dynamics in the space and the manufacturing and validation challenges associated with this product. Moreover, this agreement strengthens our long-term relationship with JSP, which has consistently manufactured Levothyroxine to a high-quality specification for more than 25 years."

The agreement includes an upfront milestone payment upon commercialization and a profit share on future sales of Levothyroxine. Further terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Levothyroxine sodium tablets are used in the therapeutic areas of hypothyroidism and pituitary TSH suppression. The U.S. brand and generic market for Levothyroxine sodium tablets is estimated to be approximately $2.6 billion in annual sales and 122 million annual prescriptions, according to IQVIA™ for the 12 months ending June 30, 2018.





About Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a family owned and operated pharmaceutical manufacturer of prescription tablet and capsule formulations. Established in 1979 as a manufacturer of vitamin and over-the-counter preparations, JSP prides itself on product quality and safety. In 1987, JSP made the transition to prescription manufacturer with its first generic FDA approval of Cephalexin Monohydrate capsules. In 2000, JSP received FDA approval for the first branded Levothyroxine product, Unithroid®.





About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE : AMRX ), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The Company has approximately 6,500 employees in its operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

Amneal is one of the largest and fastest growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturers in the United States, with an expanding portfolio of generic products to include complex dosage forms in a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company markets a portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products through its Impax Specialty Pharma division focused principally on central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections. For more information, visit www.amneal.com.

