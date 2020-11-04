Amnio Technology, LLC Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate PalinGen® Flow for the Treatment of Venous Stasis and Diabetic Ulcers

PHOENIX, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amnio Technology, LLC, a global leader in the development and distribution of amniotic tissue allografts, is announcing today that it has received authorization from FDA to proceed with a Phase 2 clinical trial under an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its amniotic tissue-based product, PalinGen® Flow. The prospective, multicenter, randomized, controlled clinical study will investigate the efficacy of PalinGen® Flow treatment in adults with chronic ulcers of the lower extremities due to venous stasis or diabetic etiologies. PalinGen® Flow is comprised of amniotic fluid-derived elements including extracellular material and proteins, and micronized amnion membrane, yielding a fluid allograft for subcutaneous injection. Amnio Technology has confidence that this Phase 2 trial will demonstrate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary effectiveness of PalinGen® Flow as a wound care therapeutic.

Amniotic fluid, formulated in a proprietary sequence and combined with micronized amniotic tissue contains naturally occurring growth factors, cytokines, and several key protein structures. Amniotic tissue has been studied extensively for its regenerative properties. Preclinical studies suggest that amniotic tissues may have the ability to reduce inflammation and stimulate tissue repair in humans.