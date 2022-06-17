Amniotic Membrane Market Size to Grow by USD 954.86 Million | Extensive Use of Amniotic Membrane Transplantation in Ophthalmic Surgeries to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Jun 17, 2022, 22:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amniotic Membrane Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the amniotic membrane market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 954.86 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 12.01% during the predicted period.
- Market Driver: The extensive use of amniotic membrane transplantation in ophthalmic surgeries is a major factor driving the global amniotic membranes market share growth. Ocular surface reconstruction procedures have significantly improved due to the characteristic properties of amniotic membranes that facilitate the migration of epithelial cells, reinforce cellular adhesion, and encourage epithelial diffraction. Additionally, amniotic membranes can modulate stromal scarring and have anti-inflammatory properties. Such eye infections and disorders increase the demand for ophthalmic reconstruction surgeries across the globe, thereby driving the growth of amniotic membrane products.
- Market Challenge: The limited supply of amniotic membranes will be a major challenge for the global amniotic membranes market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for amniotic membranes has risen owing to their increasing adoption. Amniotic membranes can only be retrieved from donors that have previously been screened serologically for the detection of any potential communicable disease. This further limit the availability of sources and creates a considerable gap in demand and supply, which results in higher dependency of market vendors on cryopreservation facilities and further aids the storage cost.
The amniotic membrane market report is segmented by Type (cryopreserved amniotic membrane and dehydrated amniotic membrane) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
The cryopreserved amniotic membrane type segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment is anticipated to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to their wide applications such as in anti-inflammatory therapies and regenerative procedures that are largely enhanced due to the substantial availability of biological components.
North America will be the leading region with 54% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for amniotic membrane market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and ROW. The growing adoption of advanced wound care treatments due to substantial awareness of improved healthcare options among people will propel the amniotic membrane market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- Celularity Inc.
- Human Regenerative Technologies LLC
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.
- Katena Products Inc.
- MiMedx Group Inc.
- NuVision Biotherapies Ltd.
- Orthofix Medical Inc.
- Stryker Corp.
- Surgenex LLC
- TissueTech Inc.
|
Amniotic Membrane Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of about 12.01%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 954.86 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.82
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 54%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Celularity Inc., Human Regenerative Technologies LLC, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Katena Products Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., NuVision Biotherapies Ltd., Orthofix Medical Inc., Stryker Corp., Surgenex LLC, and TissueTech Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
