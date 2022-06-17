Amniotic Membrane Market Size to Grow by USD 954.86 Million | Extensive Use of Amniotic Membrane Transplantation in Ophthalmic Surgeries to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Speak to analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The extensive use of amniotic membrane transplantation in ophthalmic surgeries is a major factor driving the global amniotic membranes market share growth. Ocular surface reconstruction procedures have significantly improved due to the characteristic properties of amniotic membranes that facilitate the migration of epithelial cells, reinforce cellular adhesion, and encourage epithelial diffraction. Additionally, amniotic membranes can modulate stromal scarring and have anti-inflammatory properties. Such eye infections and disorders increase the demand for ophthalmic reconstruction surgeries across the globe, thereby driving the growth of amniotic membrane products.

Market Challenge: The limited supply of amniotic membranes will be a major challenge for the global amniotic membranes market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for amniotic membranes has risen owing to their increasing adoption. Amniotic membranes can only be retrieved from donors that have previously been screened serologically for the detection of any potential communicable disease. This further limit the availability of sources and creates a considerable gap in demand and supply, which results in higher dependency of market vendors on cryopreservation facilities and further aids the storage cost.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights:

The amniotic membrane market report is segmented by Type (cryopreserved amniotic membrane and dehydrated amniotic membrane) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The cryopreserved amniotic membrane type segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment is anticipated to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to their wide applications such as in anti-inflammatory therapies and regenerative procedures that are largely enhanced due to the substantial availability of biological components.

North America will be the leading region with 54% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for amniotic membrane market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and ROW. The growing adoption of advanced wound care treatments due to substantial awareness of improved healthcare options among people will propel the amniotic membrane market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Celularity Inc.



Human Regenerative Technologies LLC



Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.



Katena Products Inc.



MiMedx Group Inc.



NuVision Biotherapies Ltd.



Orthofix Medical Inc.



Stryker Corp.



Surgenex LLC



TissueTech Inc.

Amniotic Membrane Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 12.01% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 954.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 54% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Celularity Inc., Human Regenerative Technologies LLC, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Katena Products Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., NuVision Biotherapies Ltd., Orthofix Medical Inc., Stryker Corp., Surgenex LLC, and TissueTech Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for pharmaceuticals market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Cryopreserved amniotic membrane - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Cryopreserved amniotic membrane - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Cryopreserved amniotic membrane - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Dehydrated amniotic membrane - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Dehydrated amniotic membrane - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Dehydrated amniotic membrane - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 38: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Celularity Inc.

Exhibit 41: Celularity Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 42: Celularity Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 43: Celularity Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 44: Celularity Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Human Regenerative Technologies LLC

Exhibit 45: Human Regenerative Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 46: Human Regenerative Technologies LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 47: Human Regenerative Technologies LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 48: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 50: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 51: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Katena Products Inc.

10.7 MiMedx Group Inc.

Exhibit 57: MiMedx Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: MiMedx Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: MiMedx Group Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 60: MiMedx Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 NuVision Biotherapies Ltd.

Exhibit 61: NuVision Biotherapies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 62: NuVision Biotherapies Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: NuVision Biotherapies Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Orthofix Medical Inc.

Exhibit 64: Orthofix Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Orthofix Medical Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Orthofix Medical Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 67: Orthofix Medical Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Orthofix Medical Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 69: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Stryker Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 72: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Surgenex LLC

Exhibit 74: Surgenex LLC - Overview



Exhibit 75: Surgenex LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Surgenex LLC - Key offerings

10.12 TissueTech Inc.

Exhibit 77: TissueTech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: TissueTech Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 79: TissueTech Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 80: TissueTech Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 82: Research Methodology



Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 84: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

