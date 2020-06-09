AmoMama Media Limited Announces the #WomenWithWill Project

LARNACA, Cyprus, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help raise breast cancer awareness, AmoMama has created the Women With Will project. The initiative consists of posting a series of interviews with the directors of breast cancer foundations and breast cancer survivors.

By doing so, they get a platform to share their experiences dealing with the disease and to communicate what they have been doing to support patients. Women With Will is also determined to help foundations receive more donations from their audience through a "Donate" hyperlink added to their articles.

"Our goal is to help their stories reach and educate as many people as possible," said Edduin Carvajal, AmoMama's correspondent and editor of the project. "It is the perfect opportunity to not only share the stories of breast cancer survivors and spread the word about the good deeds that breast cancer foundations do regularly but also to educate people on this disease."

One of the organizations involved with the initiative is the Connie Dwyer Breast Cancer Foundation . According to them, "about 1 in 8 women develop breast cancer over their lifetime, so we must always remind others to get their yearly mammograms. Because the Connie Dwyer Breast Center serves underprivileged and underserved women, the community must be aware they can receive the breast care they need regardless of their economic status."

Janet Chambers, cancer survivor and creator of the I Have Wings Breast Cancer Foundation , also joined the project. "Our hearts bleed for families all year long that struggle with a breast cancer diagnosis. The pain, the loss of self-esteem, loss of independence, and the psychological magnitude of the diagnosis is devastatingly real for families each and every day."

The Women With Will project will be operating until the end of 2020, which is why AmoMama Media Limited is open to hearing more stories from breast cancer survivors and patients willing to help and educate others with their experiences. The company also urges other media websites to join their initiative.

AmoMama is a large community of women around the world launched in 2017. Their goal is to magnify the voice of women around the globe with the help of a team of over 120 people.

Their non-political, independent, and nonpartisan content is shared in English, Spanish, French, and German with an audience of more than 23 million people through their several Facebook pages.

To learn more about the project visit the page WomenWithWill.

For further information, please contact us via email.

SOURCE AmoMama Media Limited

Related Links

https://amomama.com

