Amongst Continued Business and Category Growth, Havas Health & You Adds Roster of Agency Leadership

With strong positive industry projections and successes seen in the first half of 2020, investing in strategic and purpose-driven leaders is more important than ever for HH&Y. Today, HH&Y announces the appointments of Chris Palmer, Chief Creative Officer and Chief Experience Officer of Havas Life Metro, Violet Aldaia, President of H4B Chelsea and Corey Cirillo, Managing Director of Havas Tonic, replacing Paul Klein who will be retiring this year. These additions add to the over 300 jobs added to the network just this year, including global Chief Creative Officer Icaro Doria.

Donna Murphy, Global CEO states, "2020 will be remembered as a historic time for many reasons. We couldn't be more proud to support the health and wellness industries in a time where they are needed most, and we take great pride in adding leading talent to our network from a dynamic mix of backgrounds as we prepare ourselves for continued expansion and the ever-changing needs of the market. Every company should consider themselves a health company as they look forward, and we are prepared to continue to help guide brands in their mission to help support consumers to lead healthier lives, no matter what their business."

Each leader brings a unique skillset. Chris has been in health and wellness communications for 20 years and has created some of the biggest brand names in the category, including Lipitor, Viagra, Xarelto, and Eliquis. In his new role, Chris will guide the development of new brands and deepen brand experiences. "I am honored to take on the challenge of helping to craft a new chapter of creative greatness for this amazing agency, especially at a time where health is more important than ever," Chris states.

With a singular focus on integrated health and wellness marketing, Violet is a leading expert in customer behavior combining science and psychology to understand the healthcare journey. Prior to joining H4B Chelsea, Violet held executive leadership roles at Omnicom, most recently as President of insight-driven agency Daggerwing Health, working with major pharma companies like Bayer as well as healthcare technology start-ups. "My passion for health and wellness and the human psychology behind patient behavior has always driven my work," she says. "I am excited to join an agency where a dedication to human connection and purpose aligns closely with my own values and vision for this industry."

Throughout Corey's years in the ad world, she has effectively serviced a huge roster of notable clients, including IBM, Gap, Sara Lee, and many others. Most recently, Corey served as Executive Vice President, Senior Director at BBDO, where she led the CVS Health business and pitched to earn an impressive list of new clients, including Macy's, Yahoo and Lay's. Corey says," Switching from consumer to health and wellness was one of the best things I could have done, both for my career and for the alignment of my professional life and personal values".

About Havas Health & You

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Havas Life PR and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. Its customer-centric approach has the talent, tenacity and technology that health-and-wellness companies, brands and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

About H4B Chelsea

H4B Chelsea is the world's premiere healthcare communications agency designed around one goal: to fearlessly pursue a vision for brands. With a unique, unified model and unsurpassed digital at the core of everything they do, H4B Chelsea is a leader and trailblazer in the health and wellness industry. H4B Chelsea. Always thinking. Always pushing. Always fearless. For more information, go to www.H4BChelsea.com.

About Havas Life Metro

Havas Life Metro is a solutions provider across the breadth of health and wellness marketing communications. Specializing in analyses, strategies, creativity, or strategic activations to drive to a common objective—to deliver results that meet or exceed expectations. H4B Chelsea is able to utilize globally consistent and proven tools to help create, build and maintain brands and maximize their potential. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

About Havas Tonic

Havas Tonic is a wellness agency with a complete focus on building relationships between brands and consumers. Tonic's mission is to create meaningful connections between people and brands that use creativity, media and innovation to inspire healthier decisions for healthier lives. Part of the Havas Network, and headquartered in New York, Tonic is a collaborative, fully integrated agency providing advertising, marketing, design, and digital, social and mobile solutions to leading healthcare clients. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

