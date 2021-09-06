Amorepacific Celebrated Its 76th Anniversary in the Metaverse

The main facilities in Amorepacific HQ were recreated in the metaverse for a virtual tour and experience. Amorepacific members, who joined the festival online in celebration of the anniversary, could leave congratulatory messages to the employees receiving long-term service awards, and participated in various programs including a corporate history quiz, an escape room game and a heritage treasure hunt.

Through the virtual programs, the company members also reflected on the foremost principle of Amorepacific that has remained unchanged over the past 76 years – 'Customer Centricity'. With the founding philosophy of contributing to humanity through beauty and health, they once again aligned themselves with the company's strategic direction for the future in pursuit of its mission to make 'A MORE Beautiful World'.

At the event on September 3, Chairman and CEO Suh Kyungbae delivered a message celebrating the 76th anniversary, rewarded long serving members and declared the 2025 Vision together with all of the Amorepacific members. In his video message, he encouraged members to create a world of 'New Beauty' in which everyone discovers their unique beauty and truly enjoys a happy life. The vision he declared aims to 1) Focus on the growth of high-functional products including bio and derma cosmetics and the wellness category to expand its business into 'Life Beauty' spanning every moment of life, 2) Provide super-personalized beauty solutions using the company's detailed customer data accumulated for a long time and advanced digital technology and 3) Create an advanced business ecosystem based on proactive 'empathy' for every stakeholder.

Since its establishment on September 5, 1945, Amorepacific Group has continued to communicate with the world to find true beauty and its value. This year, in particular, the company announced its five sustainability goals '2030 A MORE Beautiful Promise' and put effort into corporate social responsibility and ESG management to fulfill its duty as a responsible corporate citizen.

SOURCE Amorepacific