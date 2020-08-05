Amorepacific Group Launches Select Key Brands on Amazon

"As the leader in Korean beauty, we are thrilled to collaborate and bring Korea's best known, performance-driven brands to Amazon customers," said Brian Lee, Head of Business Development at Amorepacific US. "We strive for our portfolio of brands to continue significant growth in the digital space as more and more US customers pursue the convenience of online shopping."

The move to broaden the US online availability for its brands is a part of Amorepacific's strategy to reinforce a seamless customer journey. The company has leveraged its global supply chain capabilities and data-driven approach to expand customer touchpoints in the US for nearly 20 years. Its portfolio of brands established in the region is a trusted curation of innovative Korean beauty formulas, including those from AMOREPACIFC and Mamonde. These brands cater to US customers' continued enthusiasm for premium skincare with natural ingredients, as well as their latest interest in beauty routines as a form of self-care.

With hero products including the 'Vintage Single Extract Essence' with fermented green tea leaves, the company's namesake luxury brand AMOREPACIFIC creates high-performance skincare powered by Asian botanicals like green tea and bamboo. Mamonde, newly available in the US since 2018, features award-winning skincare products that use natural flower ingredients. Its range of skincare and makeup products include 'Petal Spa Oil to Foam Cleanser' and the 'Red Energy Recovery Serum.'

About Amorepacific Group

Since 1945, Amorepacific has had a single, clear mission: to present its unique perception of beauty– namely what it calls 'Asian Beauty' – to the world. As Korea's leading beauty company, Amorepacific draws from its deep understanding of both nature and human to pursue harmony between inner and outer beauty. With its portfolio of over 20 cosmetics, personal care, and health care brands, Amorepacific is devoted to meeting the various lifestyles and needs of global consumers around the world: Asia, North America, Europe, Oceania and the Middle East. Amorepacific's research hubs located around the world are dedicated to sustainable R&D that combine the best of natural Asian ingredients and advanced bio-technology. With its world-class products, Amorepacific is acclaimed for the innovative ways in which it is transforming global beauty trends.

