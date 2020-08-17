Amorepacific launches new, vegan-friendly lifestyle brand: Enough Project
Aug 17, 2020, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific, one of Korea's leading cosmetics monopolies, is proud to announce the launch of its newest vegan-friendly lifestyle brand: Enough Project. This new brand is pragmatic, practical, and tailored to those who live life by their own rules and know that that's enough. There are three qualities that set the Enough Project apart from the competition: It's vegan-friendly, involves no animal testing, and contains no animal ingredients. In addition, the effectiveness of Enough Project's simple designs do not depend on the gender or age of the consumer. Enough Project's textures are ageless, gender-neutral, and feed into our goal of practicality. Enough Project avoids unnecessary preservatives and synthetic colorants. Enough Project's Amazon store opened on today, August 17th. Here are just a few of Enough Project's offerings:
Moisture Cream: Functional moisturizing cream, which utilizes the three-phased moisturizing effect of Beta-Hyaluronic Acid™, while being complemented by the powerful antioxidant effect of bakuchiol.
- Enough project Moisture Cream is now available on US Amazon
Cleansing Foam: Moisturizing cleansing foam, which creates a creamy-thick lather, through a blend of mint extract and cacao butter, to remove dirt, impurities, and dead skin.
- Enough project Cleansing Foam is now available on US Amazon
Essential Skin Toner: Essential moisturizing toner with Beta-Hyaluronic Acid™ offering the three-phased moisturizing effect and panthenol.
- Enough project Essential Skin Toner is now available on US Amazon
Essential Lotion: Essential lotion, used to help balance oil-moisture levels in the skin through the three-phased moisturizing effect of Beta-Hyaluronic Acid™ and oil-soluble vitamin E.
- Enough project Essential Lotion is now available on US Amazon
Mint Chocolate Cleansing Oil: A mixture of coconut oil, mentha arvensis (mint extract), and cacao, which completely removes makeup and oil the first time.
- Enough project Mint Chocolate Cleansing Oil is now available on US Amazon
About Amorepacific Group
Amorepacific Group is a South Korean beauty and cosmetics conglomerate that was founded in 1945, it is the world's 12th largest cosmetics company, including Sulwhasoo, Laneige, Hera, Iope and so on. Amorepacific has always been committed to beauty and health, and unremittingly pursues the harmony and unity of eastern and western cultures, the pursuit has become a reality. Amorepacific Group's brands have entered multiple markets around the world. Additionally, it not only has its own R&D centers, but also has overseas branches across the world. Its international marketing network covers more than 40 countries. Moreover, there are more than 4,000 cosmetic items produced by Amorepacific, the high-quality products are welcomed by consumers around the world.
Learn more from:
- Official site: Enough Project: http://enough-project.com/PRODUCT
- Enough Project Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enoughproject_official/
- Email Contact: [email protected]
For more information contact:
Andy Hu
+86-136-9978-5667
SOURCE Amorepacific