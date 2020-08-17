Amorepacific launches Rarekind - discovering recoganizable uniqueness
Aug 17, 2020, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific, one of Korea's leading cosmetics monopolies, is proud to announce the launch of a brand that has thrown out the old rulebook and re-defined makeup as art: Rarekind. Makeup doesn't have to be boring or neat -- it can be playful and expressive. It can encourage boldness and foster innovative new looks that can spread like wildfire; all consumers' need is the right match. Every one is unique, and all have their own style, so now is the time to pursue that new perspective, that new look, that new experience. Rarekind's Amazon store opened on today, August 17th. Experience Rarekind, today. Here are just a few of the products:
Oversmudge Lip Tint: Matte on the outside, moisture on the inside. Rarekind lip tint coats the surface of users' lips with dazzling color, while moisturizing the inside of users' lips with almond oil and shea butter to keep users' lips looking great and comfy.
'Rarelity' Lipstick: Rare + Reality: Rarekind Rarelity lipstick creates a faded matte texture on users' lips without the lumping, even when applied several times.
Mini-Album Contour: Rarekind Contour set has a unique, retro design that is guaranteed to send users down memory lane.
About Amorepacific Group
Amorepacific Group is a South Korean beauty and cosmetics conglomerate that was founded in 1945, it is the world's 12th largest cosmetics company, including Sulwhasoo, Laneige, Hera, Iope and so on. Amorepacific has always been committed to beauty and health, and unremittingly pursues the harmony and unity of eastern and western cultures, the pursuit has become a reality. Amorepacific Group's brands have entered multiple markets around the world. Additionally, it not only has its own R&D centers, but also has overseas branches across the world. Its international marketing network covers more than 40 countries. Moreover, there are more than 4,000 cosmetic items produced by Amorepacific, the high-quality products are welcomed by consumers around the world.
