Amorepacific wins the Monde Selection Awards 2020

Founded in 1961 in Brussels, Belgium, 'Monde Selection' is the authorative international quality institute . Evaluations are conducted by juries of over 80 experts in each of the six categories including Liqueurs, Food Products, Diet and Health Products, Cosmetics and Toiletries. Products are evaluated based on independent quality tests and scientific evaluations by authorized research institutes. Each year, Monde Selection selects, certifies and awards products with the highest level of quality among those entered.

Vitalbeautie's 'Ginseng Extract Ampoule' won the gold award in the Diet and Health Products category in Monde Selection 2020 . The product was highly rated for the patented technology and excellent effects of the active ingredients. Vitalbeautie 's 'Metagreen' and 'Super Collagen' won the silver award based on their high content of active ingredients and outstanding quality .

Pleasia's 'Kids Toothpaste' Mandarin and Raspberry won the silver award . These two products were recognized for their modern, intuitive designs and environmentally friendly materials. Boncho Study Gum Toothpaste also won the bronze award for its luxurious packaging and clear indication of active ingredients.

"Winning awards at Monde Selection has significance in that multiple Amorepacific brands have won recognition for their excellent quality from a globally authoritative institute," said Park Young-ho, the director of Amorepacific R&D Center. "We will keep making our utmost efforts to present further innovative products that can be loved by global customers."



About Amorepacific

Since 1945, Amorepacific has had a single, clear mission: to present its unique perception of beauty– namely what it calls 'Asian Beauty' – to the world. As Korea's leading beauty company, Amorepacific draws from its deep understanding of both nature and humanity to pursue harmony between inner and outer beauty. With its portfolio of over 20 cosmetics, personal care, and health care brands, Amorepacific is devoted to meeting the various lifestyles and needs of global consumers around the world. The company's research hubs located around the world are dedicated to sustainable R&D that combine the best of natural Asian ingredients and advanced bio-technology. With its world-class products, Amorepacific is acclaimed for the innovative ways in which it is transforming global beauty trends.

SOURCE Amorepacific