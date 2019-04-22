Amour De Soi™: Self-Love Aficionado Launches Multi-Platform Lifestyle Brand

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with the release of her debut book Go Love Yourself: The Ultimate Guide to #liveyourbestlife, renowned writer, blogger, healthy-lifestyle influencer and inspirational speaker Heather Reinhardt has launched Amour De Soi™, an integrated content, commerce, and community-focused self-love lifestyle brand.

Celebrated for her positive proactive philosophy and tangible strategies, Ms. Reinhardt guides readers through introspection and self-exploration exercises combined with humorous personal stories with the intention of optimizing the quality of her reader's lives and relationships.

Nourishing the soul is at the core. Compassion for self is the fuel. Mindfully building and sustaining a strong balanced self-love foundation is the key to thriving in the best and worst of times, as well as to loving others more fully.

Amour De Soi™ brand features affirmation candles and self-love jewelry, an expression of commitment to honoring that which makes each of us unique. New products and partnerships will be announced in coming months, along with a book tour schedule.

Amour De Soi™ Affirmation Candles are handcrafted in Southern California at Light 4 Life Cause, an organization that employs adults with disabilities. Affirmation candles, sold by vendors of beauty, wellness, spiritual, fitness, yoga and mindful products, services and marketing solutions, are believed to empower both the buyer and the maker, based on the power of positive thinking. A percentage of sales from Go Love Yourself will be donated to Girls Write Now, while a percentage of sales of the self-love jewelry will be donated to F*** Cancer.

Go Love Yourself will be released online and in bookstores April 23, 2019. The ebook will also be released on April 23, 2019, and found on all major online book retailers. An audiobook featuring the author will be released in May 2019. Affirmation candles and self-love jewelry can also be purchased directly at www.heather-reinhardt.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Reinhardt

Phone: 310.916.9650

Email: info@heather-reinhardt.com

Related Images

go-love-yourself-the-ultimate.jpg

self-love-aficionado-heather.png

affirmation-candles.png

affirmation-candles.png

Related Links

Heather Reinhardt's Amour De Soi

Heather Reinhardt's Press Kit

SOURCE Amour De Soi

Related Links

http://heather-reinhardt.com/

