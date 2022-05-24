AMP Agency Acquires Genome, Award-Winning Digital Agency

AMP's strategic investments center on innovation

BOSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMP Agency , a full-service digital marketing agency, has acquired Genome , an award-winning digital innovation, transformation and product development company. The addition of Genome will further AMP Agency's strategy to advance technology-enabled innovation and grow internationally.

Genome CEO Matt Fitz-Henry will serve as senior vice president of technology for AMP Agency, with the primary objective of building innovative technical solutions for clients. Genome's Executive Vice President and General Manager Nate Herr will serve as senior vice president, technology services. In recent years, AMP Agency and Genome have partnered on numerous projects, including global website updates and an enterprise e-commerce solution for a supermarket chain.

AMP Agency specializes in creating innovative solutions that help brands connect with customers and drive business forward. Throughout the pandemic, AMP Agency's investments in digital innovation and technology have answered the fast-evolving needs of brands and retailers. The acquisition of Genome allows AMP Agency to deliver on technology services at a global scale.

"As digital transformation accelerates, our clients are shifting priorities to enhancing customer experience, e-commerce optimization and building branded digital properties," said AMP Agency President Michael Mish . "Our technology practice has become a valuable resource for clients. It was clear from the start that Genome would bring necessary skill sets, so the acquisition felt natural. The addition of the Genome team's expertise and its capabilities take our offerings to a new level.

"Matt's and Nate's client experience has immersed them in the convergence of digital media, entertainment and branding," he added. "Both have roots in the music and entertainment industries, where they held leadership roles in technology and marketing at commendable companies. They bring a unique approach and perspective to what is often a technically driven process."

"We are thrilled to be part of AMP Agency and see the acquisition as a springboard for our team to reach new heights in technology innovation," Fitz-Henry said. "We've already been able to accomplish so much together and I am so excited to see where our formal union takes us."

About AMP Agency

With more than 200 employees and teams in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Austin, AMP Agency is architected to affect change at all touchpoints between a brand and its customers. The agency, named to Adweek's inaugural Fastest Growing Agencies list , uses proprietary data, behavioral analysis and predictive analytics to inform its insights and investment strategies and create beautifully useful marketing ecosystems, digital products and customer experiences that grow businesses. AMP Agency's client list includes Meta, Sam Edelman and others across technology, consumer packaged goods, beauty, fashion, retail, consumer electronics, travel, financial services and healthcare industries. Its body of influential work can be found on AMP Agency's website . AMP Agency is part of Advantage Solutions , a leading provider of technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions. For more information, visit ampagency.com .

About Genome

Genome builds innovative solutions to drive business value for brands. Genome's expertise runs the gamut from landing pages and e-commerce sites to mobile applications, large-scale integrated systems, machine learning and data-driven experiences, to live event and experiential activations and augmented reality and virtual reality.

