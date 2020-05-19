AMP Agency Launches "AMPlified Insights" Content Hub for Brand Marketers as they Navigate Current Business Challenges

The digital content hub features snack-able content such as diary-style videos and blog posts on a variety of topics written by seasoned agency leaders, as well as timely and relevant articles from reputable industry publications. Specific examples of content include:

The site is easily searchable by industry and vertical and will be updated frequently each week with insightful data and information.

Click here for content hub: https://www.ampagency.com/amplified-insights

ABOUT AMP Agency

With more than 300 employees and teams in New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, and Seattle, AMP Agency is architected to affect change at all touch-points between a brand and its customers. The agency, who was named to Adweek's inaugural Fastest Growing Agencies list, uses proprietary data, behavioral analysis, and predictive analytics to inform its insights and investment strategies and create beautifully useful marketing ecosystems, digital products, and customer experiences that grow businesses. For more information, visit: www.ampagency.com . AMP Agency's body of influential work can be found via their case studies .

