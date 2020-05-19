AMP Agency Launches "AMPlified Insights" Content Hub for Brand Marketers as they Navigate Current Business Challenges
May 19, 2020, 06:03 ET
BOSTON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMP Agency announced today it has launched "AMPlified Insights," a content hub comprised of the latest data and trends, best practices, and expert guidance to help brand marketers as they navigate the current challenging business environment.
"COVID-19 has created an environment of uncertainty and need for agility," said Michael Mish, General Manager of AMP Agency. "Our industry is ever-changing and that's nothing new, but as we face these economic challenges, we want to share our expertise, research and perspective openly to help move businesses forward."
The digital content hub features snack-able content such as diary-style videos and blog posts on a variety of topics written by seasoned agency leaders, as well as timely and relevant articles from reputable industry publications. Specific examples of content include:
- Five Tips to Pivot Your Media Plan During COVID-19
- Content Production During Quarantine: How Brands Can Keep Creating, No Studio Required
- Three Tips to Tailor Your Social Content and Strategy
- Use Community Management to Connect to Your Audience
- How Covid-19 Will Change the Video Ecosystem
The site is easily searchable by industry and vertical and will be updated frequently each week with insightful data and information.
Click here for content hub: https://www.ampagency.com/amplified-insights
ABOUT AMP Agency
With more than 300 employees and teams in New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, and Seattle, AMP Agency is architected to affect change at all touch-points between a brand and its customers. The agency, who was named to Adweek's inaugural Fastest Growing Agencies list, uses proprietary data, behavioral analysis, and predictive analytics to inform its insights and investment strategies and create beautifully useful marketing ecosystems, digital products, and customer experiences that grow businesses. For more information, visit: www.ampagency.com. AMP Agency's body of influential work can be found via their case studies.
SOURCE AMP Agency
