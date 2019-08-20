Amp Human Launches Next Gen PR Lotion on Kickstarter

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amp Human has announced details around a Next Generation formula of their signature product, PR Lotion. PR Lotion buffers lactic acid as it's created, enabling athletes to work harder and recover faster.

Professional and recreational athletes are already using PR Lotion, including teams from the most recent Super Bowl and Stanley Cup Final. The original product has received over 400 five star reviews from athletes worldwide.

"Our beta product has seen over 750,000 uses to date, including propelling some of the world's best competitors to peak performance. This means we've had plenty of product feedback and opportunities to listen," said Jeff Byers, Co-Founder and CEO at Amp Human. "All of these learnings have been applied to getting the Next Generation formula right."

Next Gen PR Lotion has the same technology and benefits as the beta version, but is redesigned to look better, smell better and feel better. Next Gen PR Lotion will also come in a more neutral color and with improved packaging.

"Athletes everywhere love the product because it works," said Erica Good, Co-Founder and COO at Amp Human. "We're thrilled to build upon our foundation, and look to a future where we help athletes everywhere achieve remarkable things."

PR Lotion is the first and only lotion that utilizes sodium bicarbonate in a patent-pending absorption technology, allowing bicarb to be absorbed through the skin. Studies validate PR Lotion and show it delivers:

11% increase in lactate levels to help fuel muscles

25% increase in intervals completed to exhaustion.

53% decrease in Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS).

Athletes can do more of what they love with PR Lotion. Those who pre-order early will receive access to special offers and packages. Next Gen PR Lotion is available for pre-order now on Kickstarter.

About Amp Human:

Based in Park City, UT, Amp Human's mission is to fundamentally raise human capacity by creating a trusted new category of products to help athletes of all types push their limits. Their flagship product, PR Lotion, is relied on by the world's best athletes to give their bodies more bicarb to neutralize acid in muscles which helps them push harder and recover faster. For more information visit Amp Human and follow on @AMPHUMAN.

