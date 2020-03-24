Amp Human Launches Sponsorship of Pro Women's Cycling Team TWENTY20

PARK CITY, Utah, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amp Human announced today that it will be an official sponsor of Pro Women's Cycling Team TWENTY20.

"During this time of uncertainty, we're laying a foundation that will accelerate the reemergence of sport. We're proud that we have the opportunity to prop up such a remarkable women's cycling team," said Naomi Clarkson, Chief Growth Officer at Amp Human. "In addition to being the best in the world, team TWENTY20's pioneering spirit with youth, adaptive and retired athletes is something we want to be involved in."

Team TWENTY20 began as a program designed to create a pathway for athletes to the 2012 London Olympics. After success both there and in Rio 2016, the team is focused on Tokyo 2021, as well as promoting a healthy lifestyle and participation in community activities. While race season is currently impacted, Team TWENTY20 will remain leaders and role models on and off the bike.

"Currently, our athletes are training as normal, and connecting with each other on Zwift. Having partners like Amp Human helps maintain our focus on optimizing training and moving forward together," said Founder, Nicola Cranmer. "From an inspiring company vision to groundbreaking products that support our training and racing, we're excited to work towards competition at our best with Amp Human by our side."

Amp Human optimizes human performance to help individuals achieve their potential. Their flagship product, PR Lotion, supports muscle function by buffering lactic acid, making it an ideal training tool for cyclists that's recognized at both elite and recreational levels.

For more information on Team TWENTY20, visit www.teamtwenty20.com/ . To learn more about Amp Human and PR Lotion, visit www.amphuman.com and follow us at @amphuman.

About Amp Human

Based in Park City, UT, Amp Human's mission is to fundamentally raise human capacity by creating a trusted new category of products to help athletes of all types push their limits. Their flagship product, PR Lotion, is relied on by the world's best athletes to give their bodies more bicarb to neutralize acid in muscles which helps them push harder and recover faster.

About Team TWENTY20

Formed in 2005, Team Twenty20 is a women's professional and junior development cycling team focused on creating a pathway for athletes to the Olympics. The team has since produced 4 Olympic medalists, 17 world champions, and the current roster boasts 5 national champions hailing from the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Directed by 3x Olympic gold medalist, Kristin Armstrong, Twenty20's unique team model enables experienced and elite riders to perform at their highest potential while offering junior riders a groundbreaking mentor program. The team is on the forefront of esports in cycling with partner Zwift, and works diligently with innovators and leaders in the sport for product advancement.

Media inquiries: [email protected].

SOURCE Amp Human

Related Links

https://amphumanperformance.com/?gclid=EAIaIQobChM

