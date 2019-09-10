Amp Human Partners with QBP to Launch Bike Retail Channel

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amp Human, creators of PR Lotion, has partnered with Quality Bicycle Products, the largest wholesale distributor of bicycle products in North America. PR lotion is now available to QBP's North American retailers to buy.

PR lotion is the first and only lotion that utilizes sodium bicarbonate in a patent-pending absorption technology, which allows athletes to train harder and recover faster by neutralizing acid that builds up in the muscles. It is used by world class teams and athletes including Team Education First and cycling pros Lea Davison and Stephen Hyde, as well as dedicated bike enthusiasts who want to perform at their best.

"The bike industry is really important to our business and our athletes. Cyclists are our core consumers and we want to support their performance goals at every level, including the ease of purchase from their local bike shop," said Jeff Byers, CEO and Co-Founder at Amp Human. "QBP is the best partner for us to do this with as it is just as invested in the bike industry as we are."

"We strive to deliver innovative and exciting products to our 5,000 specialty bicycle retailers in North America," said Dan Maier, Product Manager at QBP. "The team at Amp Human is dedicated to helping cyclists at every level to perform at their best, so we're excited to work with them to launch PR lotion, with simplified ordering and just-in-time delivery to our retail partners."

Initial studies using PR lotion have shown an 11% increase in lactate levels to help fuel muscles and a 53% decrease in Delayed Onset Muscles Soreness (DOMS). Every batch of PR Lotion is tested for banned substances under the Informed-Choice and Informed-Sport programs to provide the highest level of assurance that it is safe for athletes to use and permitted in sport.

About Amp Human:

Based in Park City, UT, Amp Human's mission is to fundamentally raise human capacity by creating a trusted new category of products to help athletes of all types push their limits. Their flagship product, PR Lotion, is relied on by the world's best athletes to give their bodies more bicarb to neutralize acid in muscles which helps them push harder and recover faster. For more information visit Amp Human and follow on @AMPHUMAN.

About QBP

Quality Bicycle Products is in the business of bikes. From developing and building a diverse portfolio of our own brands to distributing the top names and best products in the industry, we're doing our part to further bike kind. With distribution centers in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Colorado, Vancouver and Toronto, QBP serves a network of more than 5,000 independent retailers. We strive to be an extraordinary business to partner with and to work for, and we have made good on that goal for over 35 years. From our extensive advocacy efforts to our energy efficient facilities, everything we do is aimed at making the world a better place and getting more butts on bikes.

