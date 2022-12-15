Ampere Industrial Security and Insane Forensics Have Joined Forces to Help Industrial Asset Owners Keep Ahead of Their Adversaries - And Their Auditors

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampere Industrial Security partners with Insane Forensics to offer the widest possible range of cybersecurity and compliance services for industrial and critical infrastructure asset owners.

There are many unique challenges associated with industrial cybersecurity. Understanding and meeting compliance requirements are particularly important to avoid fines and potential liability. Managed detection, response and threat hunting helps you rapidly detect and respond to the digital attacks of yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

Ampere Industrial Security and Insane Forensics have allied to offer the widest possible range of cutting edge cybersecurity and compliance services for OT and ICS asset owners.

That's why Ampere Industrial Security is excited about our partnership with Insane Forensics. Their deep forensic expertise in industrial technologies and critical infrastructure is unmatched. Coupled with Ampere's world-class ICS and OT security and compliance practice, including IEC 62443, NERC CIP, NIS2, ISO 27001, NIST CSF, 800-53, 800-82, TSA SDs, API 1164, and many others – customers can keep ahead of their adversaries – and their auditors.

