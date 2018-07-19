Ampersand Health Launches New Platform to Improve Health Outcomes of Medicaid Recipients

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Health, a value-based provider of health solutions, has introduced a scalable platform to address health disparities in vulnerable Medicaid populations. The Ampersand Health Solutions Platform partners with Medicaid managed care organizations and local health systems for a scalable solution to engage members, align providers, close gaps in care, address social determinants of health, and increase primary care access and capacity.

"Serving America's nearly 75 million Medicaid beneficiaries' physical and behavioral health needs is increasingly challenging for states, managed care organizations and local health systems," said Ampersand Health CEO Tim Petrikin. "Our work in inner-cities over the years has taught us that we can't do it without aligning other providers. And addressing poverty and poor health requires dramatically different approaches than for commercial and Medicare populations. Further, we have to address health where members live, learn, work and worship and can't merely rely on reactive, clinic-based sick care to improve the health outcomes and lower the more than $500 billion spent in managed Medicaid annually."

The Ampersand Health Solutions Platform leverages technology, in-community care teams and clinic-based care for a complete solution for Medicaid populations.

Scale: Technology and actionable data insights eliminate fragmentation of Medicaid providers and engage beneficiaries, allowing for scalable impact on the health of Medicaid populations.

Social Determinants: CityLife Health's in-community care teams address social determinants of health and integrate behavioral health where members are rather than where providers are.

Access: Proactive approaches to engagement and coordination don't replace the need for convenient access to care and greater capacity to address complex conditions through CityLife Clinics.

"By partnering with managed care organizations and local health systems in Medicaid value-based contracts, Ampersand Health is meeting the current ecosystem where it is while seeking to innovate its care effectiveness and develop alternative payment models," Petrikin said. "Our team's experience and expertise across the entire health care continuum combined with our results over the past few years give us confidence in our ability to quickly scale and efficiently execute."

Ampersand Health is building on its early results in Philadelphia, where it decreased costs by 17% while increasing membership 155% from 2016-2018. Through innovative partnerships with Medicaid managed care organizations and local health systems, Ampersand Health is expanding to New Jersey in 2019 and is targeting markets for further expansion.

About Ampersand Health

Ampersand Health and its CityLife Health subsidiary is bringing population health from rhetoric to reality through its belief that improving health requires member engagement, provider alignment and proactive care delivery. With this vision in mind, the company developed the Ampersand Health Solutions Platform — a scalable set of technology-enabled, common-sense interventions for poverty and geographic health disparities driven by its work in inner-city communities since 2014.

