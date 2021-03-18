Ampersand Invests in Magritek, Leading Supplier of Benchtop NMR Instruments

WELLESLEY, Mass., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Capital Partners announced a minority investment in Magritek, a global leader in benchtop and portable NMR instruments for life sciences and other industries. Founded in 2004, Magritek is a New Zealand company with operations in Aachen, Germany, Philadelphia, PA, and Wellington, NZ. Magritek's flagship Spinsolve benchtop NMR instruments provide resolution and sensitivity previously unavailable at the laboratory benchtop, bringing the power of NMR spectroscopy to laboratories and researchers worldwide.

Dave Patteson, Partner at Ampersand, stated "We are very excited to make this investment in Magritek, the dominant provider of lab-based NMR systems for discovery chemistry and reaction monitoring. Magritek's recent product introductions will further expand the market opportunity in flow chemistry and bioprocess monitoring, and we look forward to helping the Company grow."

Andrew Coy, CEO at Magritek, stated "We are delighted to have Ampersand Capital Partners join the shareholders of Magritek and helping us on our journey to bring the power of NMR spectroscopy to all chemists and scientists working at the laboratory bench."

About Magritek

Founded in 2004, Magritek is a scientific instrument company specializing in compact, portable and benchtop NMR instruments offering the highest resolution and sensitivity performance of any benchtop instrument available today. Magritek is a New Zealand company with operations in Aachen, Germany, Philadelphia, PA, and Wellington, NZ.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with more than $2 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

SOURCE Ampersand Capital Partners

Related Links

www.ampersandventures.com

