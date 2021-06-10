AMPFest October 2021 Gathering Hosts MAGA Stars at Trump Doral: The Fourth Annual Conference Offers an Immersive VIP Experience

MIAMI, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Priority is proud to announce their annual #AMPFest21 will yet again be held on the beautiful grounds of Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida this year from October 7th-10th.

This year's theme is "American Revival" and has already secured several major headline speakers that are household names in the America First movement. According to American Priority Founder Alex Phillips, they have already confirmed the following guests and will announce more in the coming weeks.

Ampfest21 General Michael Flynn

General Michael Flynn, Political Consultant Roger Stone, Journalist Jack Posobiec, Actor Kevin Sorbo, Author Dinesh D'Souza, Freedom of Religion Executive Director Shannon Kroner, Michigan GOP Candidate for Governor of Michigan Tudor Dixon, Radio Host Sam Sorbo, and Florida State Representative Anthony Sabatini.

Organizers are bringing back the extremely popular pool party, prayer brunch, and celebrity golf tournament events during #AMPFest21, in addition to the annual DJT Awards Ceremony and Gala. Phillips added that they have created two more major events to supplement the many speeches and panels hosted throughout the weekend at Trump Doral.

"We always strive to give our attendees an immersive and intimate experience with the biggest names in the movement. This year we have seen a huge spike in female registrants and have decided to add a "Women's Leadership Summit" to our program to discuss their contributions in the America First movement. We are hosting our first ever VIP reception prior to the DJT Awards Ceremony and Gala, where you will get to rub elbows with our headliners and special guests. Fellowship and fun is what #AMPFest21 is all about," explained Phillips.

To learn more about # AMPFest21 or to book American Priority Founder Alex Phillips for an interview, please contact Kristin at 212-920-9918 or [email protected]

SOURCE American Priority