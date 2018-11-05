AMPG Eyes at African Expansion Following Executive Appointments

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/779456/Arthur_Mackenzy_Properties_Group.jpg )

The view to expand comes in line with the appointment of Mohannad Al-Shanableh to vice president of sales and investment, and Haitham Abu-Hasiera new vice president of international operations.

Mohannad Al-Shanableh will be responsible for the creation and development of the company's sales programme and drive the customer acquisition and revenue goals, as well as identifying and creating new market opportunities.

Al-Shanableh, brings over 15 years of experience in the real estate industry, with a proven track record of high-net-worth negotiations. Prior to assuming the role of Vice President, Al-Shanableh served as the Director of Real Estate Investments. He has been instrumental in reviving various dormant multi-million-dollar deals.

Haitham Abu-Hasiera will be responsible for operational leadership and the development of AMPG's strategic goals in the Middle East, and subsequently Europe and USA. In addition, he will be shaping the company's policies and operational procedures of specific business divisions including the international expansion division.

Abu-Hasiera, has worked with prominent banks, insurance companies and leading real estate developers. He has over 12 years of credible experience and expertise in wealth management, financial analytics, strategic planning and marketing analyses.

About Arthur Mackenzy Properties Group

Established in the USA, Arthur Mackenzy Properties Group (AMPG) is a successful property investment and management company, renowned for creating value for a diverse range of clients. AMPG has a network of global offices and a proven team of industry experts and property professionals responsible for the development and sales of 30 million square feet of real estate since its inception.

AMPG is proficient in sectors including: Real Estate Development, Property Evaluation, Property Management, Turnkey Projects, Project Finance and Brokerage Services.

