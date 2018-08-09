Amphenol Receives EN 45545-2 Certification for its Rail and Mass Transit Products

SIDNEY, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, has recently received EN 45545-2 certification, a classification system that specifies requirements for fire behavior of materials and products used in trains, for its GT reverse bayonet series and 5015 product series. The certification is for the low smoke zero halogen (LSZH) material used in these products.

EN 45545-2 certification ensures that across the EU, the use of materials that limit fire development and produce low levels of smoke and toxic fumes in the event of a fire are being used universally and are tested to the same standard. Not only does the certification ensure safety, but also interoperability across rail systems.

The certification process was conducted by SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The company is widely known as the global benchmark for quality and integrity.

Low smoke zero halogen



LSZH is a material that is commonly used in the insert of the connector. When exposed to flames and high levels of heat, LSZH materials produce a miniscule amount of visible smoke, compared to other materials like PVC; and includes no halogen, which can be harmful to humans.

Mark Cunningham, General Manager, Amphenol Industrial Operations, said, "Qualifying for this EN 45545-2 certification means we're fulfilling our promise to produce the highest quality connectors. LSZH materials are essential for use in the rail and mass transit market and this shows the technology is meeting the highest standard. We are pleased that we are able to offer our customers the safest and very best products available."

