Amphibious Aircraft: Worldwide Market Analysis & Outlook, 2019-2023

The "Global Amphibious Aircraft Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

One trend in the market is modernization of incorporated technologies.

The modernization of incorporated technologies has enabled seaplanes to conduct a variety of operations. They can be deployed as effective force multipliers on a multitude of missions. Some scenarios for deployment include offshore assets protection, surveillance and intelligence gathering for enhanced maritime domain awareness, and transoceanic SAR and casualty evacuation (CASEVAC).

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing concerns in maritime security.

Besides being a widely-used platform for transport, oceans are integral to the world economy for the numerous tangible and intangible resources they provide. Maritime piracy and armed robberies are two major hindrances that impact global maritime trade and security. Hence, order and security in the high seas can be considered as one of the core pillars for sustainable wealth generation.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is design restraints.

An aircraft is designed to be aerodynamic to achieve and sustain flights. A slight crosswind requires numerous fractional changes to be made by the pilot when landing an aircraft. This is to account for several minor fluctuations that crosswinds create in the aircraft's heading while approaching a runway.

