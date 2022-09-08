Amphoteric Surfactant Market Size to Grow by USD 1.65 billion, APAC to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

Sep 08, 2022, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising demand for personal care products is driving the amphoteric surfactant market growth. However, factors such as the availability of substitutes may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.
The amphoteric surfactant market size is expected to grow by USD 1.65 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period.
The amphoteric surfactant market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To help businesses improve their market position, the amphoteric surfactant market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alfa Chemistry, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Ele Corp., Elementis Plc, EOC Group, Esteem Industries Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Kao Corp., Navdeep Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., NOF Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Oxiteno SA, PCC SE, Pilot Chemical Co., Stepan Co., and The Lubrizol Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Amphoteric Surfactant Market size
- Amphoteric Surfactant Market trends
- Amphoteric Surfactant Market industry analysis
- Application
- Personal Care: This segment will be the largest contributor to revenue growth during the forecast period. Amphoteric surfactants are used in personal care and cosmetics products such as eye makeup remover, cleansing milk, conditioners, face scrubs, and other products. These products have high mildness and biodegradability, low toxicity and irritation, and antibacterial properties.
- Home Care And Industrial Cleaning
- Agrochemicals
- Others
- Geography
- APAC: This region will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the rising demand for environment-friendly mild surfactants in personal care applications. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the amphoteric surfactant market in APAC.
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist amphoteric surfactant market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the amphoteric surfactant market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the amphoteric surfactant market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of amphoteric surfactant market vendors
Amphoteric Surfactant Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.87%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.65 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.45
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 47%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alfa Chemistry, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Ele Corp., Elementis Plc, EOC Group, Esteem Industries Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Kao Corp., Navdeep Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., NOF Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Oxiteno SA, PCC SE, Pilot Chemical Co., Stepan Co., and The Lubrizol Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Materials Market Reports
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Home care and industrial cleaning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Home care and industrial cleaning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Home care and industrial cleaning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Home care and industrial cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Home care and industrial cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Agrochemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Agrochemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.14 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 99: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Alfa Chemistry
- Exhibit 101: Alfa Chemistry - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Alfa Chemistry - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: Alfa Chemistry - Key offerings
- 10.4 BASF SE
- Exhibit 104: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 105: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 107: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 10.5 Clariant International Ltd.
- Exhibit 109: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: Clariant International Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 112: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 113: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Croda International Plc
- Exhibit 114: Croda International Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Croda International Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 116: Croda International Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 117: Croda International Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: Croda International Plc - Segment focus
- 10.7 Ele Corp.
- Exhibit 119: Ele Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Ele Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Ele Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Elementis Plc
- Exhibit 122: Elementis Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Elementis Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Elementis Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Elementis Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Elementis Plc - Segment focus
- 10.9 Evonik Industries AG
- Exhibit 127: Evonik Industries AG - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Evonik Industries AG - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus
- 10.10 Huntsman International LLC
- Exhibit 132: Huntsman International LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Huntsman International LLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Huntsman International LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 135: Huntsman International LLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: Huntsman International LLC - Segment focus
- 10.11 Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV
- Exhibit 137: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Business segments
- Exhibit 139: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key news
- Exhibit 140: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Segment focus
- 10.12 Stepan Co.
- Exhibit 142: Stepan Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Stepan Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: Stepan Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: Stepan Co. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 146: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 147: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 148: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 149: Research methodology
- Exhibit 150: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 151: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 152: List of abbreviations
