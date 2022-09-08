Amphoteric Surfactant Market Size to Grow by USD 1.65 billion, APAC to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our FREE PDF Sample Report

Amphoteric Surfactant Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The amphoteric surfactant market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To help businesses improve their market position, the amphoteric surfactant market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alfa Chemistry, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Ele Corp., Elementis Plc, EOC Group, Esteem Industries Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Kao Corp., Navdeep Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., NOF Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Oxiteno SA, PCC SE, Pilot Chemical Co., Stepan Co., and The Lubrizol Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Amphoteric Surfactant Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Personal Care: This segment will be the largest contributor to revenue growth during the forecast period. Amphoteric surfactants are used in personal care and cosmetics products such as eye makeup remover, cleansing milk, conditioners, face scrubs, and other products. These products have high mildness and biodegradability, low toxicity and irritation, and antibacterial properties.



Home Care And Industrial Cleaning



Agrochemicals



Others

Geography

APAC: This region will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the rising demand for environment-friendly mild surfactants in personal care applications. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the amphoteric surfactant market in APAC.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Amphoteric Surfactant Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist amphoteric surfactant market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the amphoteric surfactant market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the amphoteric surfactant market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of amphoteric surfactant market vendors

Amphoteric Surfactant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfa Chemistry, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Ele Corp., Elementis Plc, EOC Group, Esteem Industries Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Kao Corp., Navdeep Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., NOF Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Oxiteno SA, PCC SE, Pilot Chemical Co., Stepan Co., and The Lubrizol Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Home care and industrial cleaning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Home care and industrial cleaning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Home care and industrial cleaning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Home care and industrial cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Home care and industrial cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Agrochemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Agrochemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alfa Chemistry

Exhibit 101: Alfa Chemistry - Overview



Exhibit 102: Alfa Chemistry - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Alfa Chemistry - Key offerings

10.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 104: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 105: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 106: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 107: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.5 Clariant International Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Clariant International Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Croda International Plc

Exhibit 114: Croda International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 115: Croda International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Croda International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 117: Croda International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Croda International Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Ele Corp.

Exhibit 119: Ele Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Ele Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Ele Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Elementis Plc

Exhibit 122: Elementis Plc - Overview



Exhibit 123: Elementis Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Elementis Plc - Key news



Exhibit 125: Elementis Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Elementis Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 127: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 128: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 130: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

10.10 Huntsman International LLC

Exhibit 132: Huntsman International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 133: Huntsman International LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Huntsman International LLC - Key news



Exhibit 135: Huntsman International LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Huntsman International LLC - Segment focus

10.11 Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Exhibit 137: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 138: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key news



Exhibit 140: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Segment focus

10.12 Stepan Co.

Exhibit 142: Stepan Co. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Stepan Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Stepan Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Stepan Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 146: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 147: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 148: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 149: Research methodology



Exhibit 150: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 151: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 152: List of abbreviations

