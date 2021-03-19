Ampio Pharmaceuticals to Present at Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference being held virtually on March 24 & 25, 2021.

Details are as follows:

Corporate Overview

Title: Ampio – Business & Pipeline Update

Date: March 24, 2021

Time: 2:00-2:20pm EDT on Track 2

Registration Link: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/biotech/

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company primarily engaged in the development of AmpionTM, our lead anti-inflammatory drug, which is currently undergoing clinical trials focused on the treatment of patients afflicted with COVID-19 induced acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) as well as patients suffering from severe (KL-4) osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK). Both conditions impact a significant percentage of the population and due to the lack of any FDA approved drugs for treatment, there exists a significant unmet medical need. Ampion is backed by an extensive global patent portfolio with intellectual property protection extending through 2035. In addition, Ampion will be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity upon approval as a novel biologic under the biologics price competition and innovation act (BPCIA).

Forward Looking Statements

Ampio's statements in this press release that are not historical fact, and that relate to future plans or events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ampio's expectations with respect to Ampion and its classification, as well as those associated with regulatory approvals and other FDA decisions, the Biological License Application ("BLA"), the ability of Ampio to enter into partnering arrangements, clinical trials and decisions and changes in business conditions and similar events, the ability to receive regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials, that Ampion may be used to treat ARDS induced by COVID-19, all of which are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in Ampio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, under Ampio's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ampio undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contacts

Investor Relations

Joe Hassett

[email protected]

484-686-6600

Media Contact

Katie Kennedy

[email protected]

610-731-1045

