Ampio Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced that management will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference scheduled Tuesday, March 9, 2021 through Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The video webcast presentation will be available for viewing on-demand beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 am (EST) for those registered for the event and will be accessible on the Presentations & Media page in the Investors section of the Company's website (https://ampiopharma.com/investors/presentations-media/). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

For more information and to register for the conference, please visit Ampio's website here.

Webcast link: https://journey.ct.events/view/9d6b477a-99ab-451d-a4da-6fbe4bbd9cb8

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of Ampion, our product candidate, to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options. Ampio's lead drug, Ampion, is backed by an extensive patent portfolio with intellectual property protection extending through 2035 and will be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity upon approval as a novel biologic under the biologics price competition and innovation act ("BPCIA").

Forward Looking Statements

Ampio's statements in this press release that are not historical fact, and that relate to future plans or events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ampio's expectations with respect to Ampion and its classification, as well as those associated with regulatory approvals and other FDA decisions, the Biological License Application ("BLA"), the ability of Ampio to enter into partnering arrangements, clinical trials and decisions and changes in business conditions and similar events, the ability to receive regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials, that Ampion may be used to treat ARDS induced by COVID-19, all of which are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in Ampio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, under Ampio's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ampio undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contacts

Investor Relations

Joe Hassett

[email protected]

484-686-6600

Media Contact



Katie Kennedy

[email protected]

610-731-1045

SOURCE Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ampiopharma.com

