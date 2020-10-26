Ampio Presents at Roth Capital Partners 2020 MedTech Innovation Forum Focusing on COVID-19 Clinical Trial Activities

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, announced today that the Company will present at the 2020 MedTech Innovation Forum hosted by Roth Capital Partners on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

The Company's presentation will (i) review preliminary results from the randomized, controlled study of intravenous Ampion™ for treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 infected adult patients requiring supplemental oxygen and (ii) further discuss its future COVID-19 plans. Ampion addition to standard of care ("SOC") was compared to patients treated with the SOC including anti-viral therapy ("remdesivir"). Safety was determined by presence of adverse events during the trial and indications of efficacy was determined by the Ordinal Scale, a measure developed by the WHO (a range of 0-8, with 0 defined as uninfected with no clinical or virological signs of infection and 8 denoting death) and calculated as a change from admission to discharge or at the time of discharge from the hospital.

The primary end-point was safety and, as previously reported, there were no drug related adverse events for a period of 5 days subsequent to the treatment with Ampion. The secondary end point was improvement in the score as measured by the Ordinal Scale. Ampion addition to the SOC compared to the SOC alone or SOC plus remdesivir, demonstrated that the addition of Ampion to the SOC resulted in better average outcomes (reduction in 3 points for Ampion+ SOC versus 1.5 and 2.25 points for SOC and SOC+remdesivir, respectively). Average scores as measured by the Ordinal Scale at the time of discharge from the hospital were also better for Ampion+SOC compared to the other groups (a score of 1 for Ampion +SOC versus 2.75 and 1.75 for SOC and SOC+remdesivir, respectively).

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of Ampion, our product candidate, to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options. Ampio's lead drug, Ampion, is backed by an extensive patent portfolio with intellectual property protection extending through 2032, and will be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity upon approval as a novel biologic under the biologics price competition and innovation act ("BPCIA").

Ampio's statements in this press release that are not historical fact, and that relate to future plans or events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ampio's expectations with respect to Ampion and its classification, as well as those associated with regulatory approvals and other FDA decisions, the Biological License Application ("BLA"), the ability of Ampio to enter into partnering arrangements, clinical trials and decisions and changes in business conditions and similar events, the ability to receive regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials, that Ampion may be used to treat ARDS induced by COVID-19, all of which are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in Ampio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, under Ampio's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ampio undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

